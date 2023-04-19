PARK RAPIDS — Marvin "Marv" Frank Koktavy passed away peacefully on Saturday April 15th, 2023, in Wadena, MN.
He was born on June 17, 1944, to Joseph and Agnes (Kotek) Koktavy, in Webster Township. Marv was one of 5 kids and grew up on the family farm. On March 7, 1977, he married Peggy (Margaret Jones) in Millbank South Dakota and together raised Peggy's 7 children. Later, Peggy and Marv moved to and settled in Park Rapids, MN. While living in Park Rapids, 2 of their grandchildren; Mikey and Joel came to live with them, later graduating from Nevis high school.
Marv was a husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, truck driver, farmer, fisherman and someone everyone enjoyed knowing.
Marv is survived by their children Colleen (Jay) Johnson (Terry), Mike Jay, Pat Jay (Lori), Shannon Jay (Cathy), Brian Jay, Brendan Jay (Jackie), and Terry Jay; siblings Joseph G. (Rosie) Koktavy, Milosh S. (Bernita) Koktavy, Marcella (Koktavy) Richard Nelson, Edward A. (Arlene) Koktavy, sisters-in¬-law Irene R (Jones) Lien, Janet M. (Jones) Timmerman and Brother-in-law Robert R. Jones and his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Marv was preceded in death by his wife Peggy (Margaret Jones) Koktavy, father and mother Joseph F. and Agnes E. (Kotek) Koktavy; father and mother-in-law Bert G. and Florence B (Derbort) Jones. Sisters-in-law, Mary C. (Jones) Marshall, Zita A (Jones) Nolan, Sister-in-Law Marilyn J. (Hunt) Jones, Brother-in- Laws Tom Nolan, Dan Timmerman and Clarence Lien, Daughter-in-law Becky Fahleen, Niece Erin Lien, Nephew Joseph J. Koktavy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at Church of the Annunciation, 4996 Hazelwood Ave, Northfield, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, beginning at 10:30 AM with Father Louie Floeder celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be at Bierman Funeral Home, 1316 Division St S, Northfield, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service in the church. Marv will be laid to rest next to his wife, Margaret "Peggy" who passed away in 2019. biermanfuneralhome.com.
