Julie Anne Leahy

Julie Ann (Turek) Leahy, age 84 of Webster, died peacefully surrounded by her family on November 26, 2022 at Three Links Care Center in Northfield. Julie was born December 9, 1937 in New Prague, MN to William and Julia (Hrabe) Turek. She graduated from New Prague High School, married Joseph F. Leahy on May 26, 1959 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Veseli. She lived her entire life in the Veseli/Webster area, where she and her husband farmed and raised their four children. Julie was an extremely hard worker, taking pride in her lawn and flower gardens when she wasn’t busy cooking in the kitchen.
Julie belonged to the Church of Annunciation Altar and Rosary Society, the Webster Mothers’ Club, and bowling leagues. Shenever missed a televised MN Twins’ game and was her sons’ number one baseball fan.
Julie was proud of her Czech heritage and enjoyed baking rolls and kolacky. A favorite pastime was dancing to polka music, often in her own kitchen with her children and grandchildren. Julie’s greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Julie is survived by her husband Joe, and their children; Kathy (Paul) Flicek, Randy Leahy, Joe (Carol) Leahy, and Tim (Rochelle) Leahy, grandchildren; Ryan (Meg) Flicek, Jen (Bryan) Barlage, Jason (Kristina) Flicek, Christopher (Erin) Flicek, Cody Leahy, Ashley (Jim) Otto, Joey (Kaitlin) Leahy, Gabby Leahy, Luke (Amber) Leahy, Megan (Stanton) Charlton and great grandchildren; Amelia, Stella, Eleanor, Sam, Ellie, Sullivan, Ralph, Guinevere, Juliette, JJ, Olivia and Ryker, and brothers; Billy and Gary (Mary Jo) Turek.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents William and Julia Turek, grandson Darren Leahy, brother Babe Turek and his wife Siby, sister-in-law Kathy Turek, nephew Junior Turek, and niece Debbie Thomas.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Most Holy Trinity Church of Veseli MN. Visitation begins at 9:00 am at the White Funeral Home in Lonsdale on Saturday morning. The burial and luncheon will follow at the Church of the Annunciation in Hazelwood.
Julie was steadfast in her faith and devotion. She was an inspiration to her entire family and will remain forever in our hearts
