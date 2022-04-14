NEW PRAGUE, MN — Gladys M. Tupy, age 91, of New Prague, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at her home at Praha Village. She was born on October 25, 1930 at home in Webster Township to William and Mary (Smisek) Novak. Gladys attended Lonsdale Parochial School and graduated from New Prague High School. She caught the eye of a dashing young man, Donald F. Tupy, at a high school dance and the couple were inseparable, marrying at Immaculate Conception Church in Lonsdale on September 9, 1952. She was a stellar homemaker and worked many part-time jobs while raising her children. She finally found a home working in the activities department at Mala Strana Health Care for over 20 years.
Gladys was an active member of St. Wenceslaus, chairing some of the festival activities and serving as a Eucharistic Minister for the homebound. She was a past-vice-president and past-president of Ladies Guild (now CCW). One of her greatest loves was music and she shared that love with others as founder of the New Prague Czech Singers. She was dedicated to the organization and attended every parade that they were in. Proud of her Czech heritage, she was active also with the Czech Heritage Club.
Gladys loved playing the piano, singing, and dancing. She especially enjoyed accompanying Don on all his dance jobs. Her family was always her top priority, loving nothing more than hosting large family gatherings at their townhome. She never turned down the opportunity to babysit for her grandchildren! When her granddaughters were old enough to cook, she hosted an overnight and taught them all how to make her famous Hamburger Dumpling Soup from scratch, passing on her culinary skills to the next generation. Her love of a good joke, her kindness, and her gentle smile will be missed by so many.
Gladys is survived by her children, Shirley (Roger) Studnicka of New Prague, Kathryn (Greg) Jirik of Lonsdale, Marilyn (Bill) Simon of Veseli, Steve (Linda) Tupy of New Prague, Patty David (Wayne Efta) of Montgomery, Mark (Lynnette) Tupy of New Prague; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Marie) Novak of Lonsdale. She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Tupy on July 31, 2012; parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Father Eugene Theisen officiating. Visitation will be held at Bruzek Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-7 pm and Friday morning from 7:30-9:30. Burial will occur at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, followed by lunch at the Park Ballroom. bruzekfuneralhome.com