Dorthea Lee Anderson

LONSDALE — Dorthea (Dottie) Anderson, age 81, of Lonsdale, MN, previously of Burnsville and Eagan, MN, entered eternal life on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Three Links Care Center in Northfield, MN, after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer's. Dottie was born on March 23, 1941, in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Albert Leland and Betty Lee Traylor. Growing up she enjoyed spending time with her large family in Illinois. She was married to her loving husband, Michael Anderson, for 59 years, and together they had two children, Jeff and Jennifer. Dottie had a contagious laugh and a deep love for her family and friends. She took pride in her 28-year career as Head Cook for Burnsville School District. Dottie was always known for her heart of gold and a personality to match. Dottie was preceded in death by her parents Lee Traylor and Betty Nemeth. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Anderson; children Jeff (Jenna) Anderson, and Jennifer (Luke) Thompson; grandchildren, Krista (Cody) Thompson, Jake (Lexi) Thompson, and Alex Anderson; great-grandchildren Hunter, Brayden, Brody; brothers Ed (Pat) Traylor, Rick Nemeth, Mike Nemeth, and Gary Nemeth. Along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends whom she loved very much. Service is Monday, November 14, 2022, from 11-12 PM at White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Avenue, Burnsville, MN, with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Fort Snelling Cemetery following the service.
