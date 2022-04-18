LONSDALE, MN — David A. Siskoff, age 58, of Winona, formerly of Lonsdale, died peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Three Links Care Center in Northfield. Dave was born on February 11, 1964 in New Prague to Alexander and Hazel (Smith) Siskoff. He graduated from New Prague High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering from the University of Wisconsin - Stout. He worked for various companies as a product engineer. Dave married Tammy Johnson in May of 1986 at Friedens Lutheran Church in Lanesburgh, MN. Though the marriage would not last, it produced a daughter, Natasha, who became the apple of Dave's eye.
Dave enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman. He was devoted to his dog, Rex. He loved music, especially classic rock, and played the guitar. Dave was sociable, loved to have fun, and was always ready for a family or friend gathering. He had a sentimental side and saved every card that was ever given to him.
Dave is survived by his daughter, Natasha (Jake) Marek of Lonsdale; grandchildren, Charlotte & Ben; brother, John (Suzanne O'Regan) Siskoff of Prior Lake; nieces, Allie & Laura Siskoff. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alex & Hazel; brothers, Frank & Patrick (in infancy); half-brother, Michael Smith.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM at Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague with Pastor Henry Koch from Freidens Lutheran Church officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 5-7 PM. Private family burial will occur at Friedens Lutheran Cemetery. bruzekfuneralhome.com
