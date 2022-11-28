Benjamin T. Franek

LONSDALE — Benjamin (Ben) T. Franek
LONSDALE — Benjamin (Ben) T. Franek
Benjamin Thomas Franek, age 75 of Lonsdale, died peacefully on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Mayo Hospital in New Prague, surrounded by his loving family. Ben was born on September 10, 1947 at the Northfield hospital to Benjamin F. and Rose (Simota) Franek. He grew up on the family farm near Veseli and graduated from New Prague High School. He then served in the National Guard for 6 years.
He met and married Angie Sticha on October 23, 1971, at the Most Holy Trinity Church in Veseli, together they shared 51 wonderful years. He and Angie raised three children in Lonsdale, Steve, Kim and Chad. During that time he worked at St. Paul Dress Beef for 5 years. He then led a long career at Port Bunge in Savage for 43 years until he retired. Benjamin enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved attending his children and grandchildren's events some of his favorites were baseball, basketball, hockey, volleyball and watching dance recitals. His grandchildren brought an extreme amount of joy to his life. Some of his favorite pastimes were watching racing on Sunday afternoons along with football games and an occasional run to the casino with friends. He enjoyed doing a little carpentry work; and also, was a painter who left his talent in many homes around the area. He enjoyed lending a hand and was always willing to help out.
Ben is survived by his wife Angie, his children, Steve Franek, Shakopee; Kim (Marty) Shambour, Chad (Bre) Franek, both of New Prague, 6 grandchildren Mitchell, Brandon and Kalli Shambour and Lacie, Jack and Connor Franek. Siblings, Rosie Stepka, Bernard (Carol) Franek, Ronald (Susie) Franek and Ken (Nancy) Franek; sister n laws, Connie Franek, Janet Turek, Margie Lexa, Betty (Larry) Doyle, Brother n Laws, Arnie, Charlie, Fritz and Norman (Charlene) Sticha and many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents, a brother Eugene Franek, brother n laws, Clary Stepka, Joe Sticha, Denny Turek and Joe Lexa, sister n laws Delores Budin and Shirley Sticha, nephews Jeff Franek & Jeremy Franek
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Most Holy Trinity Church in Veseli, with Fr. John Lapensky officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 1st, 2022, 4-8 pm at the White Funeral Home in Lonsdale and starting at 8:30 AM before Mass at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the Most Holy Trinity Cemetery with lunch following at the KC Hall in New Prague.
Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
