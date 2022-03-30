WEBSTER — Karen Larson, 65, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Tuesday morning, March 29, 2022, at her home.
Karen Lee Sadler was born on August 17, 1956, to Donald and Leonette (Richter) Sadler in Willmar. She grew up in Willmar and graduated from Willmar High School. Karen attended Moorhead State University and eventually earned her master's degree in education. She was a great mom and almost single handedly raised her two kids, even if she was fashionably late some of the time. It was not uncommon to accompany her kids as a chaperone on their school trips. Karen invested herself deeply into her career as a special education teacher and was always an advocate for those who needed a voice. Karen met Preston Larson in 2003 and they were married on June 11, 2011. They were a team and Preston cared deeply for Karen, even as her affliction from Alzheimer's disease continued to impede her daily functions in life.
It was incredibly important to Karen to stay in touch with her friends and family. She loved traveling and camping with her kids and grandkids. Holidays were sacred and some of the most important times of the year to her, especially decorating and picking up discount decorations post-holiday. Karen loved her cats, but only had female cats. Skiing was one of her favorite sports and could be found on the slopes many times each winter.
Karen is survived by her husband, Preston; children, Kendra (Joshua) Nasseri of San Jose, CA, Daniel Forest of Forest Lake; grandchildren, Kipton, Hailey, Piper, and Avery; and brother, Thomas Sadler of Hutchinson. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Rhude.
A personal thank you from Karen's husband, Preston: "Words cannot express the appreciation I have for all of the people who gave us so much comfort and support over the past several years. To all of Karen's caregivers, doctors, nurses, family, and friends, thank you so much for your help. We could not have done it without you."