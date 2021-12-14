ELKO — Ronald Vycital, age 75 of Elko, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at his home surrounded by his children. Memorial service will be at 11a.m. on Saturday, December 18th at St. John Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine. Rev. Mark Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Friday at the Kolden Funeral Home in Belle Plaine. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday morning. Interment with military honors will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Ron was born in Tacoma, WA on July 8, 1946, to Stanley and Ruth (Schafer) Vycital. He grew up in McHenry, Illinois and graduated from McHenry High School. He received a BS in Business Management from Southern Illinois University, SIU-Carbondale. Ron proudly served his country in the Army as a Sergeant in the Military Police. On September 6, 1969, he married Vickie Graham in Barrington, IL. Ron worked for the state of Illinois, ROLM company, IBM which brought the family to MN in 1987. Then he went on to work for, MCI, Northwest Airlines and finally Wells Fargo. He also was the proud owner and CEO of High Adventure Outfitters, where he helped others find their adventures.
Ron enjoyed the outdoors and could be found walking a tree line to a deer stand, flushing pheasants out in the fields or combat fishing for salmon in Alaska. He loved the cabin on Lake Vermilion and would spend many summers Lindy rigging for the elusive eye. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Ron is survived by his children,
Wendy (Rob) Weaver of River Falls, WI,
Adam (Kelli) Vycital of Lonsdale, MN,
Brian (Sarah) Vycital of Belle Plaine, MN,
Ashley (Joshua) Wilda of Ada, MI,
Grandchildren, Mackenzie, Hannah & Tyler Vycital, Caden & Connor Vycital, Jackson & Logan Wilda. And his brother, Rick (Marybeth) Vycital of St. Charles, IL.