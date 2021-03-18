MONTGOMERY — James Myles Filipek passed away on March 16, 2021 at the age of 80, in his home. His battle with cancer in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Jim came out a hero and stayed strong until the end. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 27 from Noon- 2pm at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery with Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 2p.m. Military Honors provided by the Montgomery area Honor Guard.
He was born and raised in Montgomery, MN the son of Frank Jr. and Mary Ann (Janouch) Filipek. He was a lifelong resident of Montgomery.
Jim started his adult life as a member of the Army National Guard of Minnesota and gained the rank of Sergeant E5 from July 1959-July 1965. He often spoke about the National Guard summer camp in Alaska before it became a state.
Jim was a true community member with his involvement as a youth hockey and baseball coach, 25 years on the Montgomery Planning and Zoning Commission, Montgomery City Council for 4 years, Montgomery Community Club, lead the softball tournaments at Kolacky Days and started the Montgomery Snowbusters as the Vice President.
Jim had built and remodeled hundreds of homes in his lifetime and was owner of Filipek Construction for 40 years and the City of Lonsdale Building Official for 27 years and another 10 years as Building Official in Montgomery. His skillset allowed him to build the beer stands at the annual Kolacky Day celebration for 25 years.
Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia (Vollmer) (married in 1962). Over the years they had 6 children; Tim Filipek, Amy (Jim) Card, Nick (Erin) Filipek, Tony (Jodi) Filipek, Jessa (Steve) Ellingsworth and Patrick (Shana) Filipek, his sister Evalyn Berg along with his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Jr. and Mary Filipek, his brothers Louis, Eugene and Robert and his sisters Agnes Richter, MaryAnn McKeirnan and Marlene Filipek and in-laws.
Arrangements are being handled by the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. 507-357-6116. On-line condolences may be left at www.schoenbauerfuneralhome.com