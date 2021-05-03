Mark A. Zellner

LONSDALE — Zellner, Mark A. 58, Lonsdale, MN, passed away on April 28, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Fran Zellner and brother, Tom. He is survived by his wife, Andrea; daughter, Alyssa: Brothers, Kevin, Tim, Kenny, Brian; sisters Mary Raether and Julie Zellner; and many other family and friends.
Funeral Service: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Trondhjem Church, 7525 Garfield Ave, Lonsdale. Visitation Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Washburn-McReavy Dawn Valley Chapel. Interment Dawn Valley Memorial Park. Washburn-McReavy.com Dawn Valley Chapel 952-941-7686 9940 Bush Lake Road, Bloomington.