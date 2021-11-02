Jeffrey S. Jewett

FARMINGTON — Jeffrey Scott Jewett
2/27/1968 - 10/31/2021
Jeff was born on February 27, 1968 to Dave and Peggy (Murphy) Jewett. He graduated from Rosemount High School, and Mankato State University. Jeff grew up in Valley Park, a neighborhood in Lakeville, and lived in Lonsdale and Rochester before moving to Farmington.
Everyone that knew Jeff realized how caring and funny he was. He was "the life of the party", and always had a smile on his face. Jeff loved a good game of cribbage, shooting darts, camping with friends, or just sitting around a bonfire looking at the stars. He was the guy that was always there for all his family and friends.
Jeff's passion had always been hunting and fishing. He looked forward to heading up north to the "Dostal & Jewett" hunting land every fall. Many years he would not see a deer, but he always had a great time.
Fishing was Jeff's second passion. Every summer he would take vacations up north, where he spent a lot of time fishing for the big one. Ice fishing was his favorite. Jeff and Sandy would spend every weekend out on the lake. He enjoyed playing cards, watching movies and just being out on the ice - even if the fish weren't biting!
Jeff was a plumber by trade. He worked for years at Genz Ryan, Saber and most recently Silver Tree Plumbing and Heating. Jeff was a people person, which is what made him good at what he did. He had a calming voice and could deal with any builder, inspector, or plumber to make things right. He treated his plumbers like family, not employees, which earned him much respect from a lot of people in the industry.
Jeff loved his grandkids. He didn't believe in bedtime or no snacking before supper, and his grandkids knew that. He loved to lay on the floor and play cars with them, cheer them on at hockey or football games, and tease them any chance he could get. Jeff's only regret was they lived too far away and he didn't get to see them as often as he would have liked.
Jeff is survived by his wife Sandy, daughter Manda Vlasak, sons and daughters-in-law Matt & Cassie Vlasak, and Mitchell & Emily Vlasak. Grandchildren, Ian, Lucas, Silas and Parker. Parents Dave & Peggy Jewett, sisters and brothers-in-law, Toni & Bob Eibner and Traci and Tim LaPosa. In-laws Gerry and Vicki Smisek, Jim and Rita Smisek and Sue and Mike Rode, nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 8th, 2021 from 3-8 PM at White Funeral Home, Lakeville. Services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 with visitation one hour before at White Funeral Home in Lakeville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Minnesota Epilepsy foundation are preferred.
The family requests if you are not vaccinated for Covid 19, to please wear a mask.
Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com