NEW PRAGUE — Larry Marvin Ceplecha, 59, of New Prague, died February 9, 2021, at his home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 16 from 3pm to 7pm at Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery with a prayer service at 7pm with Father George Grafsky officiating. Interment will be at a later date this spring in Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery.
Larry was born on November 8, 1961 in Faribault to Marvin Edward and Barbara (Malecha) Ceplecha. He attended Montgomery High School and worked as a Processing Technician for Faribault Foods. Larry was an outdoorsman. He mostly enjoyed his time spent on the family farm. His special interests were cutting firewood, hunting, fishing, classic cars, and playing cards with friends. He had a special connection with his many nieces and nephews and was the life of the party at all of the family gatherings. Larry had the ability to make everyone around him smile and laugh. Family was especially important to him- he will be sadly missed by all.
Larry is survived by his mother, Barbara M. Ceplecha of Lonsdale; siblings, Susan Ceplecha-Novak (Tim Murray) of Faribault, Nancy (Greg) Busch of Montgomery, Diane (Gary) Fetters of Florida, Marilyn (Greg) Pint of Lonsdale, Alan (Tracey) Ceplecha of Jordan, Steven Ceplecha (Lisa Dahl) of Lakeville, and many nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Marvin E. Ceplecha; brother, James in infancy; and nephew, Lukas.
Arrangements are with the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. 507-357-6116. On-line condolences may be left at www.schoenbauerfuneralhome.com