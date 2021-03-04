LONSDALE — Eric Matthew Abner, 40, beloved brother and friend, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato.
Eric was born on March 4, 1980 in Jersey City, NJ. He grew up in New Jersey and Florida, then made his home in Lonsdale. He was a Crew Chief at SERVPRO in Faribault. He was highly respected, well liked and cared for by all who knew him and worked with him. Eric was known for his sense of humor, mischievous grin, and his kind and caring spirit. Eric will be forever loved and remembered by his sisters, Stefanie (husband David), Jaime-Ellen (husband Ron), brother Brian, nephews Jameson, Donovan and Jakeb, extended family, friends and loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his parents, maternal and fraternal grandparents.
Arrangements: Woodland Hills Funeral Home, Mankato, MN.
