LONSDALE — Marion Sirek, age 94 of Lonsdale, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2021.
Marion was born Oct. 28, 1926 to Frances and Thomas Kes in Lonsdale, MN. She attended Catholic School in Lonsdale at Immaculate Conception and on Oct. 15, 1946 married John F. Sirek. Together they farmed and raised their 9 children. Marion was a member of the Lonsdale Legion Auxiliary and past president, the Council of Catholic Women, and a Eucharistic Minister for Immaculate Conception Church. Marion had many small Jobs but the one she was most remembered for was cooking and serving at the Lonsdale Legion. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Maryath McKnight; grandchildren, Kimberly El-Wailli; siblings, John, Joe, Cilia, Tom, Bill, and infant sister, Agnes; daughter-in law, Carol Sirek; son-in-law, Ronald Sticha. Survived by her children, Duane Sirek, Frances Sticha, Florence Treuer, Darlene Smisek, Rosalind (John) Carson, Stuart "Butch" (Ann) Sirek, John (Heidi) Sirek, and David (Shellie) Sirek; 26 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; great great-grandson, Clyde; also by other loving relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held noon Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lonsdale, MN. Visitation from 9 to 11:45 a.m. at White Funeral Home (Hwy. 19) Lonsdale. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Lonsdale, MN. In Lieu of flower memorials preferred to the Lonsdale Legion Auxiliary 586.
Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com