LONSDALE, MN — Jeanette A. Sticha, age 93, of Lonsdale, died peacefully with her family at her side on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at her home. Jeanette was born on September 21, 1928 in Lonsdale to John T. and Cecelia (Malecha) Skluzacek. She grew up in the Lonsdale area, attended country school, and graduated from Lonsdale High School. She married Bohumil H. Sticha on September 20, 1949 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lonsdale. Tragedy would strike many times for Jeanette with the loss of her daughter in infancy, her son at age six, and finally her husband at age 54 when she still had young children at home. Despite that, she remained positive, patient, and kind throughout her life, with an indomitable spirit. She had various cleaning jobs once her family was out on their own, one of her favorites being the Franciscan Retreat House.
She was active in St. Patrick Council of Catholic Women and was a proud member and past officer of TOPS. Her large family knew her for her expertise in cooking and baking. She enjoyed sewing and was avid about gardening. Jeanette had a special way with children and was a natural magnet for them. Her refrigerator was filled with pictures of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Quiet and soft-spoken, her kindness was boundless and she never had an unkind word to say about anyone. A life well-lived and independent to the end, her legacy lives on and will be missed by her family and all who knew her.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Ken (Marge) Sticha of New Prague, Al (Mary) Sticha of New Prague, Norm (Denie) Sticha of Elko, Mike (Jan) Sticha of St. Patrick, Sharon (Darrell) Vosejpka of Lonsdale, Jeanie (Wayne) Vosejpka of Lonsdale, Lori (Mark) Vosejpka of New Prague, Robbie (Denise) Sticha of St. Patrick, Barbie (Trevor) Stendahl of Prior Lake; 27 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; sisters, Bernadine (Bob) Bissonette, Valeria (Bob) McHale; brother, John (Jane) Skluzacek; sister-in-law, Eleanor Skluzacek. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bohumil on April 2, 1982; parents; daughter Elizabeth in infancy; son, Johnny at age 6; great-grandsons, Tristan Sticha and Braden Flicek; sisters, Loretta Hauer and Sister Marilyn Skluzacek; brothers, Norbert & Adrian Skluzacek.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 10 AM at St. Patrick of Cedar Lake Catholic Church with Father Michael Miller officiating. Visitation will be held Friday from 4-7 PM at Bruzek Funeral Home and Saturday morning at church from 9-10 AM. Burial will take place at St. Patrick Cemetery followed by lunch in the church hall. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. bruzekfuneralhome.com