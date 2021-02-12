Carloline Pelant

LONSDALE — Caroline Pelant, age 89, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Three Links Care Center.
Caroline Rose Pelant was born February 26, 1931, on the family farm near New Prague, Minnesota, to Albert and Catherine (Herda) Flicek. She was baptized at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. In early childhood, Caroline moved with her family to a farm in Webster Township, and was confirmed at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lonsdale. She attended IC School in Lonsdale and graduated from New Prague High School in 1948. After her education, she worked at the Gambles Store in Lonsdale. On June 3, 1952, Caroline married William Pelant at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The couple made their home on the Pelant farm until retiring in 2008, when they moved to Northfield. Bill passed away in 2010.
Caroline was a member of the Church of St. Dominic and former longtime member of Annunciation Catholic Church, where she belonged to the Rosary Society, Choir and volunteered with quilting. Caroline greatly enjoyed her last years at the Villages of Lonsdale where she was active making Rosaries, with Monday night Fatima and being a Bingo champion! She enjoyed playing cards, being a part of card clubs, and she belonged to the same birthday club for over 30 years. Caroline was a fabulous cook and a master of perfect shaped Kolacky. Most of all - Family and Faith were the center of her life. She was devote in her love for Jesus and prayed the Rosary daily. She was a true prayer warrior and every visit with her ended with a "God Bless You." Caroline was kind, loving, an incredible mother, and a care giver - caring for all of her grandchildren as they grew. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her children Charles (Diane) of Arizona, James (Shirley) of Burnsville, Lawrence (Barbara) of Webster, Richard of Faribault, Geralyn (Jim) Jeffrey of Bloomington, William III of Minneapolis, and Susan Owen (Dan Jorgenson) of Webster; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; her brother, Frances (Mary Ellen) Flicek of Elko/New Market; her sister Kathleen Kremer of Lakeville; her sister-in-law, Mildred Flicek of Lonsdale; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandson Matthew, her brothers Ralph, James and Joseph Flicek, and her sisters Mary Ann Pelant and Georgine Chlan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00PM, Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the Church of St. Dominic, Northfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are required and the funeral home will assist with social distancing. Interment will be in Annunciation Cemetery, Hazelwood. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren Nicole Sowada, Andrea Pelant, Derrik Pelant, Jeff Pelant, Diana Connelly, Lisa LaMarche, Laura Lutgens, Ryan Pelant, David Vita and Daniel Vita.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor's choice. www.northfieldfuneral.com