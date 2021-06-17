FARIBAULT — David (Dave) Joseph Diercks, 64, passed away on June 14, 2021 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center. Dave was born in Faribault, MN to Robert and Nina Diercks on May 1, 1957.
Growing up in Dodge Center, MN, Dave enjoyed playing football, baseball, and basketball. He graduated from Dodge Center High School in 1975 and Mankato State University in 1979.
Dave met Rita Jirik through mutual friends at Mankato State University and they wed on Oct. 22, 1988. Together they had a son, Anthony Diercks, on Aug. 29, 1991. Anthony married Amanda Retica on Oct. 12, 2019. On April 2, 2021, his granddaughter, Ellory Diercks, was born. He treasured the short time he was able to spend with her.
Dave worked at Jerome Foods, The Lavender Inn, and Parker Hannifin. He retired in 2017. Dave was a talented musician and singer. He played in a band, Ram-Bunk-Shush. For 25 years, Dave sang and played music at Immaculate Conception Church in Lonsdale.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Nina Diercks. He is survived in death by his wife, Rita Diercks of Webster, his son Anthony (Amanda) Diercks of Lonsdale, and granddaughter Ellory Diercks of Lonsdale. He is also survived in death by his siblings, Betsy Diercks of Owatonna, Bill Diercks of Owatonna, Mary Diercks of Mankato, and Jo (Robert) Giesecke of Vero Beach, FL.
A funeral was held at Immaculate Conception Church in Lonsdale, MN on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Memorials preferred to Immaculate Conception Church of Lonsdale, MN or Holy Cross Catholic School of Webster, MN.