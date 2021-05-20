VESELI — Terry J. Stepka, age 62, of Veseli, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Terry was born on August 20, 1958 in Northfield to Jerry M. and Mary Ann (Miller) Stepka. Terry attended New Prague High School before joining the US Army, where he was stationed in Germany. He was a Union 49er and worked for Bryan Rock in Shakopee most of his career. Terry loved everything that had to do with motorcycles and guns. His greatest love, however, revolved around children. He was a favorite with the grandchildren, nieces and nephews and gained Santa Claus status with them. He loved nothing more than spoiling the kids, whether it was fixing up 4-wheelers for them or liberally dishing out freezies and fruit snacks! His zest for life and bigger-than-life personality will be sorely missed by all.
Terry is survived by his children, Derek (Amy Olson) Stepka of Madison, WI, Ryan (Jessica) Stepka of Lonsdale, Megan Stepka (Mark Mohs) of Columbia Heights; mother, Mary Ann Stepka of Veseli; grandchildren, Aria, Jerry, & Raelynn; siblings, Gary (Linda) Stepka of Prior Lake, Frank (Cyndi) Stepka of Veseli, Sharon (Kevin) Pint of Veseli, Mark (Laura) Stepka of Eagan, Greg (Jean) Stepka of New Prague, Jerry (Jen) Stepka of Veseli, Stan (Melanie) Stepka of Veseli. He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry; brother, Anthony.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, May 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Veseli with Father John Lapensky officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required in church. A public walk-through visitation will be held Sunday, May 23rd from 4 - 8 PM at Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague. Masks and social distancing will be required in the funeral home and numbers will be limited to 50 at any given time.