Betty Ann Zimanske

LONSDALE — Betty Ann (Ewert) Zimanske passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Northfield's Long-Term Care Center, at the age of 86. She was born on March 2, 1936 on the home farm of her parents, August and Mildred (Hanson) Ewert near Buffalo Lake, MN.
Betty graduated from Hutchinson Public Schools in MN in 1954 and later married Myron Zimanske on August 22, 1954, also in Hutchinson. After Myron's discharge from the Army in March 1956, they farmed south of Hutchinson. Then, in February 1963, they moved their family of six to a 160-acre farm just north of Lonsdale. After Myron's passing in 2012, Betty moved to the Villages of Lonsdale as an independent resident.
Betty was ahead of her time with organic farming, working outside the home (as a Typesetter at Suel Printing in New Prague) and exploiting her computer skills by starting her own home business "Betty's Typesetting Service." Her many iMacs and iPads were well used! Besides visiting friends and relatives, Betty enjoyed writing many letters until her eyesight deteriorated. Documenting important dates and family history was important to her. She stayed up to date on world events. Betty was a member of many organizations such as the Lonsdale American Legion Auxiliary and MADD, as well as served on the Lonsdale Community Days Committee.
Survived by children Doug (Jean) Zimanske, Dale (Anne) Zimanske and Darcy (Rich) Chlan; daughter-in-law Theresa Zimanske; grandchildren Craig Zimanske, Jill (Kelly) McMillen, Andrew (Ashley) Zimanske, Katie (Dennis) Hanson, Jessica (George) Weinberger, Kim (Thomas) Hoppert and Keith (Rita) Chlan; great-grandchildren Molly, Jimmy and Danny McMillen, Addison and Arya Zimanske, John and Clara Hanson, Owen and Isla Weinberger, Brynlee and Braelyn Hoppert, Korbin and James Chlan. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Myron, son Donn, grandson Michael, great-grandson Grady Weinberger; sister Helen (Ewert) Noreen; half-sisters Lorrine Heil and Adeline Hanson.
Funeral was held at Trondhjem Lutheran Church, 7525 Garfield Ave., Lonsdale, MN on Friday, April 8 at 11 a.m. Visitation took place at White Funeral Home in Lonsdale, MN (507-744-2368) on Thursday, April 7 from 4-7 p.m. and one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will occur at Trondhjem Cemetery near Lonsdale, MN. Memorials to the Lonsdale American Legion and Crescent Cove are preferred. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhome.com
