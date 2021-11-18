LONSDALE — David Graff, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Monday evening, November 15, 2021, at the Northfield Hospital.
David Timothy Graff was born November 8, 1959, in Litchfield, Minnesota, to Harvey and Vivian (Sperr) Graff. He was raised in Willmar and graduated from Willmar High School in 1977. David attended Willmar Area VoTech (now Ridgewater College) to study Parts and Service management. Following graduation he moved to Lonsdale and began working at C. Lind Ford in New Prague. On March 21, 1980, David married Barbara Ann DuFrene in Faribault. On December 26, 1980 they married under the eyes of God at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lonsdale. Dave worked for a few years in Montgomery before accepting a job in 1988 as pressman at Shakopee Valley Printing. David remained with Shakopee Valley until they closed in 2019. He was currently employed with Daiken Applied Manufacturing in Faribault.
David was an avid outdoors man and conservationist and went on various hunts and fishing expeditions throughout North America. He was caring, kind, a good teacher, had a huge heart, and was very involved with his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Barbara; his children, Chad DuFrene (Sovanna Sor) of Lonsdale, Amy (Nathan) Keilen of New Prague, Michelle (Brian) Wheelock of Waterville; 11 grandchildren, Emily (Gene) Pavinn, Nina, Alexis, Alexander, McKenzie, Landen, Madison, Karson, Ella and Chloe; one great-granddaughter, Lillyan; his father, Harvey of Litchfield; his brothers, Dan (Elvira) of Colorado, Steve (Renae) of Dassell; his mother-in-law, Mildred Fierst of Lonsdale; his brother-in- law, Joe Dufrene of Montgomery; his sisters-in-law, Mildred (Mike) Lisiecki of Wisconsin, Robin (Andy) Kielty of Le Center; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Vivian and other family members.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM, Friday, November 19, 2021, at Trondhjem Lutheran Church in Lonsdale.