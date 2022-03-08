LONSDALE, MN — Danny (Dan) Westergren, age 69, of Lonsdale passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester Minnesota.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Trondhjem Lutheran Church in Lonsdale. Pastor Sue Leibnitz will officiate. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until the time of service at the church.
Dan was born on July 24, 1952, the son of Stanley and Eileen (Krause) Westergren in Bertha, Minnesota. After graduating from Wadena High School, he served in the Unites States Army Reserve with an honorable discharge in 1977. He then attended Fergus Falls Junior College and Wadena Technical College earning a degree in Civil Engineering Technology. He was a Registered Professional Land Surveyor, owning his own company for 31 years. Surveying was one of his passions he thoroughly enjoyed for almost 50 years.
Dan married Lana Rae (Hinman) on August 25, 1973 in Wadena Minnesota. The couple lived in Apple Valley before moving to Lonsdale where they raised their 3 children. Dan played baseball in high school and continued his love of the game playing softball in Lonsdale. He was a member of the Lonsdale Jaycees and a firearms safety instructor for 20 years. Dan had a passion for the outdoors, specifically hunting and fishing. He enjoyed sharing his stories of hunting safaris in South Africa, shooting skeet and trap, and fishing in Alaska. He was skilled at many home improvement projects and enjoyed farming with his Farmall H tractor. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, Slingshot, and UTV. Dan loved hockey, specifically the Minnesota Wild, and was the number one fan for any activities his children and grandchildren participated in.
He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 49 years, Lana; children Marc (Misty) Westergren, Melissa (Chad) Kuntz, and Melinda (Chris) Beran; 5 grandchildren Wyatt Westergren, Tristan Westergren, Chase Kuntz, Brooks Beran and Addison Beran; brothers Larry (Judy) Westergren, Donald Westergren, and Dean Westergren; sisters Frances Westergren and Sandra Westergren; many beloved nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Eileen, many beloved uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
To plant a tree in memory of Danny Westergren as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.