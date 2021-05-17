VESELI — George L. Novak, age 94, of Veseli, died on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital, Mankato. George was born in Wheatland Township, Rice County, Minnesota on March 1, 1927 to Ladislav J. "Laddy" and Anna A. (Pavek) Novak. He grew up on the family farm in Veseli and attended Most Holy Trinity Catholic School. He served in the US Army during WWII.
George met Alice Jirik at a dance in Veseli and the two married on June 13, 1950 in Lonsdale, Minnesota. Besides his family, his farm was his biggest pride. George also worked various jobs including milk hauling, commercial construction, owned and operated Novak Sanitation, and was custodian for Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church and School over 30 years, retiring at age 90.
George was a member of the Veseli Mens Club, Lonsdale American Legion, Veseli Cemetery Board, NFO, Church Trustee, and self appointed Mayor of Veseli for many years.
Being very social, George loved to visit with anyone and in his earlier years liked to dance and play cards. He never felt he was too old for anything, learning to live independently upon Alice's death. His cakes, pies, and cupcakes found their way to Brewster's Bar. He was proud and impressed with his independence. George was very strong in mind, body, spirit and heart.
George is survived by his eight children (all of New Prague), Mary & Allen Sticha, Judy & Spanny Ceplecha, JoAnn Kartak, Roger & Cathy, Mike & Ruth, Jerry (Gerard) & Vickie, Rich & Cheryl, and Mark (& special friend Tanya Fehler); three siblings, Fritz (& Joyce) Novak of New Prague, Caroline Shimota of Webster, and Jerry Novak of Montgomery, and two sisters-in-law, Laura Jirik of Lonsdale, and Mary Raney of Northfield, 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Deceased are: Wife Alice, parents, siblings Marcella Hadac, Anne Fisher, Rose Franek, Mary Jane Vosejpka, and Lawrence Novak (in infancy); son-in-law Bill Kartak, and brothers-in-law, Ed Hadac, Joe Franek, Fritz Vosejpka, Wilbert Shimota, and sister-in-law, Betty Novak.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private funeral Mass for immediate family was held Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Veseli with Father John Lapensky officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, or donor's choice.
Public burial will occur Sunday June 13th, (George & Alice's anniversary) at 12 Noon, at St. John's Cemetery in Veseli. Military honors will be provided by the Lonsdale Veteran's Honor Guard.
Burial will be followed by a public Celebration of Life for extended family and friends from 1 to 5 PM at the Novak farm.