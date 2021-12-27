Richard C. "Boots" Wagner

LONSDALE — Wagner, Richard C. "Boots", age 88 of Lonsdale, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2021. Preceded in death by his brothers Lloyd and Kenneth; son: Steve Wagner; sister: Betty (Dick) Andresen; Survived by his children: Deborah (Alfred) Munoz, Debbie (Leon) Maxa; grandchildren: Chad, Jake, Jared, Stephanie, Patrick, Emily, Victoria, and Ashley. Great grandchildren: Nicole; Kylie, Sara, and Megan; best friend: Shirley; also by other loving family and friends. Memorial visitation Friday, January 7, 2022, from 5-8pm at White funeral home, (Hwy 19) Lonsdale Minnesota. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Service information
Jan 7
Memorial Visitation
Friday, January 7, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
White Funeral Home - Lonsdale
201 5th St. NW
Lonsdale, MN 55046
