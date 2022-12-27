Lonsdale Year in Review 2022

Finally, with 2022 being the first year of no new major variants since the start of pandemic, the economy in Lonsdale has seemed to pick back up. New and old businesses opening and reopening were among the most popular stories in Lonsdale.

Jesse Thomas forum.JPG

Incumbent candidate for Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas said his top priority would be mental health during the AAUW forum. He would go on to win the election. (File Photo/southernminn.com)
Lonsdale Garage Fire 221103.jpg

A Lonsdale garage fire emits an orange glow onto the billowing smoke above. (File photo courtesy of Bill Ryan)
Lonsdale City Hall

Plans to renovate and expand Lonsdale City Hall this year were discontinued until further notice because all bids exceeded the city’s budget back in 2017. Those plans are now underway, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Lisa Strawhacker.JPG

Lisa Strawhacker is the owner of Quilting by the Hearth in Lonsdale. She has been quilting since she was 5. (File Photo/southernminn.com)
Lisa Tousignant RR Revival.JPG

Lisa Tousignant is the owner of RR Revival, located at 104 Railway St. NW in Lonsdale. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Finger Wag

Jim Freid, a disgruntled neighbor and Lonsdale Planning and Zoning commissioner, wags his finger at Adam Traxler, the owner of First National Bank and friend of Jake Wetzel, who owns a car wash in Le Center and hopes to bring the business to Lonsdale. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Waving.JPG

Johnny Carson waves at passing traffic, in hopes of honks and smiles. Most of the townsfolk recognize him and appreciate his positivity and whole-hearted dedication to saying hello. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Jacob Bongers

Jacob Bongers begins chemotherapy after successful neurosurgery followed by months of radiation treatments. (File photo from Facebook)
Lonsdale Police station and cars.JPG

The Lonsdale Police Department opened their new station’s doors to the public with an open house and grand-opening ceremony. In an effort to stop people from parking behind the building, the LPD squad cars blocked the exit. (File Photo/southernminn.com)
Voting equipment

A public test of Rice County voting equipment is conducted in the Rice County Board Room. (File Rice County photo)

