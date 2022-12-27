Finally, with 2022 being the first year of no new major variants since the start of pandemic, the economy in Lonsdale has seemed to pick back up. New and old businesses opening and reopening were among the most popular stories in Lonsdale.
Of course, 2022 was also a heated year for democracy, with several high-profile elections making it to the forefront of the conversation. Perhaps none as popular as the Sheriff’s race, which made it to the #1 and #5 most-read stories.
Pandemic or not, crime and vehicular accidents are always able to draw the public’s eye. These trends, and more, are what interested Lonsdale the most in 2022.
Found by comparing the analytics from social media and web interactions, here are the most popular topics from Lonsdale in 2022.
#1: High interest in midterm elections
The top story was about the Rice County Sheriff’s general election, and number 5 was about the primaries. Several high-profile elections happened in Lonsdale, including some unusually close ones.
Once the Sheriff’s race was narrowed down to the final two after the primary, it was down to one last vote. In the end though, the final result was nowhere close.
Sheriff Jesse Thomas won handily over Ross Spicer, his challenger, getting just over 70% of the final vote. But across the county, the state congressional and senatorial districts, some races weren’t as quickly called as the Sheriff’s.
Among the more controversial races was the election for Rice County Attorney, where the challenger came out on top. Brian Mortenson beat out incumbent John Fossum with barely over half the votes.
In fact, out of almost 25,000 votes across the county, the race came down to just 118 to decide the next county attorney.
Still, even with the results being so close, Fossum took his loss in stride, conceding the next day and will hand over the reins to his own office’s assistant attorney in January.
#2: Briefs about crime, death and fire were popular
While it may feel odd to acknowledge, crime and tragedy are oftentimes the most popular stories to readers. This rang true in Lonsdale, with the third-highest story being about a motorcycle crash.
The story was one of several in the top 100 that were short, but not sweet, briefs. It was about John Barfknecht, who crashed his motorcycle near Shieldsville and died.
Some were high-profile, like the stolen car that was involved in a high-speed chase. Even a simple barn fire, which resulted in no people or animal being hurt, made its way to the top of the list.
The second-highest brief of the list, though, was about a 20-year-old man who was found dead in a lake. After the autopsy report was released, it was discovered that he’d drowned in the lake and his death was declared an accident.
Several stories revolved around governmental affairs, of course. But a few that focused on the same topic stood out toward the top of the list.
In early August, the city council quickly voted to appoint an interim Public Works Director without much discussion. When approached and asked for background information, it was revealed that the former director, Russ Vlasak, was suspended with pay.
At the time, the investigation was “ongoing,” so no information was available to the general public. About a month later, the council voted to make the interim director into the permanent one.
When asked about the reason for the suspension, the city administrator said that, because the former director “resigned” from the position, the investigation’s findings were not available.
It’s still unclear why he was suspended and is no longer with the city. Still, the new director, Joe Dornfeld, now serves as the Public Works Director and the city officials seem excited for the change.
Dornfeld has since led the charge, so to speak, for a successful tree-lighting ceremony at Frosty Fest and has begun looking into the local invasive species and how to combat them.
#4: Old businesses get new looks and leaders
Several of Lonsdale’s local businesses were reopened after the pandemic, while others got some new leadership.
Among the revamped businesses was Quilted by the Hearth, a Lonsdale-based sewing business owned by Lisa Strawhacker. After going through a months-long remodel, the doors were again opened.
Her business was inspired by her passion for design, but she stuck around because of the community connection she found there.
But not all the local businesses kept to their roots, per se. Lonsdale Packaging was bought by a Minneapolis-based acquisition company, which also opted to keep the team on board.
Another business that got an upgrade in 2022 was Smoke, a local BBQ joint. The “can-do kitchen” began catering local events and the owner even hinted at some more ideas that were in the works.
#5: New businesses and amenities opened in or coming to Lonsdale
It wasn’t all reopening and acquisitions in Lonsdale. Many businesses opened their doors for the first time, while a few more broke ground this year.
Among the new businesses was RR Revival, a colorful lawn art and antiques shop in the heart of downtown Lonsdale. Lisa Tousignant opened the business up after moving to Lonsdale shortly beforehand. She’d previously run the business in another town, but said the welcome party in Lonsdale was uniquely encouraging.
Johnson HVAC is still working on their 17,000-sq.-ft. facility, a new air-filter distribution company broke ground earlier this month.
Taking a look at the public sector, the Lonsdale Public Library got in on some action with their new escape room. The city also confirmed that Lonsdale will soon have its very own skate park.
#6: The great car-wash debate returns
About 15 years after being proposed the first time, a proposed car wash was once again the focus of the town’s residents. This time was apparently just as heated as before.
It began in ‘06 and ‘07, after a car wash had been proposed for a spot, smack-dab at the mouth of Lonsdale, if coming from or going to the interstate. Word of mouth spread quickly, as neighbors were up in arms about the business.
They expressed their concerns about the blow dryers, arguing that the loud noise would disrupt the serenity on their porches. Not only that, but the lot wasn’t zoned for a car wash.
Then, this summer, the debate resurfaced and was met with a similar response. The drivers of the protests were the same arguments surrounding noise and zoning violations, among other things.
A neighborhood meeting was held, allowing the upset residents to speak face-to-face with the hopeful proprietor of the car wash: Jake Wetzel. He brought several arguments in an attempt to meet the neighbor’s concerns, including the decibel readings of said dryers.
Still, Wetzel was met with finger wags and anger from the neighbors, including a member of the city’s Planning and Zoning Committee. Although a conditional-use permit was granted for a Lonsdale car wash, it’s unclear if the business will officially open or not.
Johnny Carson is somewhat of a Lonsdale celebrity. And, no, not the late-night host, Johnny Carson.
Locals know Johnny Carson as the dedicated face of Lonsdale, who spends several days each year waving to passing traffic, often earning himself honks from passing trucks.
“The whole community looks forward to seeing him whenever he’s outside,” said Shanna Gutzke-Kupp, of the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce. “He is the ray of positivity that we all need.”
That’s why Gutzke-Kupp chose him to be Lonsdale’s grand marshal at this year’s Community Days festival. The event gave him a new setting to do what he loves: wave.
Even when Carson comes inside for a break from the heat, the cold or just to grab a drink, cars will still honk at his empty spot. He especially “gets a real charge” out of the police officers when they flash their lights.
It’s no question why Carson was chosen: because he loves the community and its residents.
“Kind of like good friends,” said Johnny, “They’re like my buddies.”
9-year-old Jacob Bongers found his way to the front page in a less-than-ideal way. But in the darkness, there’s usually some light that can be found.
In this sense, the darkness was clear. After going to the doctor because he had several strange headaches, in late November, it was discovered that he had a brain tumor.
Then, on the Monday before Christmas, he began chemotherapy treatment. His father, Paul Bongers, expressed his worry and frustration that the kid would need to worry about medical bills for his entire life.
But the Bongers weren’t alone. Multiple businesses and people organized benefits, made donations, held raffles and other fundraisers for Jacob.
“It makes me love living in a small close-knit community that much more than I already did,” Paul said.
Jacob’s story isn’t the only positive community story that won the hearts of Lonsdale. One family that lost their home and their dogs in a fire received financial and moral support from the community.
“This is the worst situation of my life but people have been overly generous,” said the home’s owner, Jessica Carey. “I just want people to know we’re really, really grateful, even just for reaching out to let us know they’re here. That feels really good.”
#9: Lonsdale Police Station comes from the ground, up
In mid-May, the Lonsdale Police Station broke ground. Before the end of the year, they held their grand-opening ceremony.
It began around 2020, when the Lonsdale City Council approved the construction of a new police station for Lonsdale. Then, the shovels hit the dirt, in typical groundbreaking fashion.
But, as the project inched toward completion, the bill continued to get bigger. What was estimated to be a $1.7-million project would end up costing around $2.5 million.
Still, the grand-opening ceremony attracted dozens of community members for a full tour of the new station, which was completed in late August.
#10: Lonsdale resident sues county for election-security documents
What began as a lawsuit to retrieve unspecified documentation about “electronic poll books, scanning and tabulation machines, modems, hotspots and routers,” eventually became about the modems’ lack of inspection.
The Plaintiffs in the case are Kathleen Hagen, a resident of Lonsdale, and former Congressional candidate Matthew Benda, via his nonprofit, Benda for Common-sense. They argue that, because votes are sent to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office via the internet, it puts the election results at risk.
The Defendant, Rice County Property Tax and Elections Director Denise Anderson, argues that the documents initially requested “do not exist.”
Anderson is represented by Attorney Ann Goering, who argued “there is no evidence” that internet modems, which are turned off until the election results have been counted and printed, pose any threat to election security.
Assistant Attorney General Nathan Hartshorn joined the case as an intervenor on behalf of the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office. He argued that the latest focus of the lawsuit is a “serious misinterpretation” of the law.