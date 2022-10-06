Jesse Thomas and Ross Spicer are on the ballot for Rice County sheriff after advancing in the August primary. Thomas is the incumbent but this is his first election after being appointed to the job last year.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office provides law enforcement in some portions of the county, and operates the jail, provides protection at the County Courthouse and has some other countywide duties. All residents of Rice County can vote in the sheriff’s race.
The Faribault Daily News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background:
Name: Jesse J. Thomas
Age: 50
Education: Bachelor degree in Criminal Justice, BCA Senior Leadership certificate of completion
Work experience: I began as jailer. 1997 I was hired as a patrol deputy. I was a tactical operator, field training Officer and investigator. In 2009 I was promoted to patrol sergeant. I was in charge of our field training program and supervised our patrol deputies.
In 2011 I was promoted to lieutenant where I was in charge of scheduling, policy manual, MN POST training documentation and squad purchasing. In 2014 I became chief deputy where I oversaw our records department, patrol, jail and gun permits. In November of 2021 I was sworn in as the sheriff of Rice County.
Other community involvement: I have been involved with the Salvation Army for 10-plus years. I have served as secretary, vice chair and currently the chair of our advisory board. I have been involved with the Shop with a Cop program and the Red Kettle Campaign.
I am also on the HOPE Center Board. I have been involved on our BluePrint committee for about 6 years and became a board member in 2021. I am also a member of the Knights of Columbus, The Moose Lodge and the Fraternal Order of Police.
Name: Ross Spicer
Age: 44
Education: Graduated from Faribault High School in 1996. I then went to St. Cloud State for a year then transferred to Minnesota State Mankato. I received a BS degree in law enforcement.
Work experience: I have worked many different jobs while growing up. I first began in the Rice County Jail. I then went on to work for the Waterville Police Department then back with Rice County as a deputy sheriff. I am currently the sergeant of investigations for the Sheriff’s Office.
Other community involvement: Throughout the years I have coached baseball during the summers and also coached for the middle school. I have participated in other community activities while being a deputy. I am member of the Faribault Moose International.
Why are you running?
Thomas: I decided I wanted to be sheriff early in my career and made it one of my goals. In 2021 that goal was achieved. I have enjoyed working with the people in Rice County and building relationships to improve how we conduct business in the Sheriff’s Office. I have a creative and forward thinking attitude that can make the Sheriff’s Office even better than it already is.
Spicer: I am running because I have always wanted to be a police officer. I want to be that leader in the department and community. I feel I have a deep understanding of the criminal justice system and what it takes to make a difference. It’s also about protecting the people and the rights of everyone. I want to see that Rice County grow and thrive in the future.
What do you believe will be the greatest challenges and opportunities for the Sheriff’s Office in the coming four years? How will you respond?
Thomas: 1. Mental health. I was on the interview panel when Rice County hired three community-based counselors that are implanted in the Sheriff’s Office and Faribault and Northfield Police Departments.
2. Drugs and overdoses. I have been on the Drug Task Force board for several years and we continue to encourage proactive enforcement.
3. Reducing our crime rate. I have always encouraged my patrol staff to be out in the County, making traffic stops and being visible.
4. Hiring of law enforcement and correctional officer staff. We have seen a major decline in applicants for both of these positions. The Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a recruitment video. I am having job descriptions reworked. We are building a new facility that will make both the correctional and patrol operation better.
Spicer: Well the next four years will be vital. The Sheriff’s Office and Jail will be moving into a new facility, and will be a big change.
Knowing that the crime rate is at an all-time high will be a challenge and something all law enforcement agencies in the county will have to contest with.
Finally, providing the citizens with a law enforcement agency that is more responsive to their needs. Overall responding to the tasks with action plans.
How can the Sheriff’s Office improve relationships with members of the community?
Thomas: We need to continue creating relationships with our community partners. I have started attending the township board meetings and now have either myself or one of my sergeants or patrol deputies attending. I have found that people want to see and have us available for questions. I think we do a great job of being transparent by holding ourselves accountable for our actions.
Spicer: I feel that the relationship can improve overall by being responsive to the needs of the public. We have to find new ways to connect with the community. I feel social media has helped with people getting information we put out. It comes down to trust and improve on crime prevention.