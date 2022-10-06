Two seats representing Faribault are up for election on the Rice County Board of Commissioners.
Sam Temple and Gerald Hoisington are running for the District 3 seat. Only voters who reside in that district, which encompasses eastern Faribault, will cast votes.
Incumbent commissioner Steve Underdahl is running unopposed to continue representing District 4, which includes western Faribault and a rural area just west of the city.
The Faribault Daily News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background:
Name: Gerald Hoisington
Age: 67
Occupation: Retired construction superintendent
Education: Bethlehem Academy graduate, two-year degree in carpentry/cabinetmaking at South Central College
Community involvement: I was born and raised in Faribault. I raised my family here and have been actively involved in a variety of ways. I have coached both football and basketball at the elementary level for many years. I have served on the Consolidated Catholic School Board and parish council. My wife and I have been mentors for engaged couples for over 30 years. We are also certified teachers with the Couple to Couple League.
Name: Sam Temple
Age: 21
Occupation: Public Television Station Manager and Small Business Owner
Education: Faribault High School graduate, AmeriCorps volunteer in Service to America (VISTA) at the Faribault Diversity Coalition
Community involvement: I serve on both the City Planning Commission and the Heritage Preservation Commission. I manage the public television station in Northfield and own/operate a small business in Faribault. I am an enthusiastic patron and supporter of the Rice County Historical Society and River Bend Nature Center. I’ve volunteered as a technician/performer/director at the Paradise Center for the Arts for 11 years.
In 2019, I was honored to receive the Faribault Citizen of the Year Award. I recently purchased my first house after living my entire life in Faribault, where my family has been for generations.
Name: Steve Underdahl
Age: 69
Occupation: Construction manager
Education: Bachelor of Science in business administration
Community involvement: I have lived in the Faribault community nearly my entire life. Attended public schools, raised a family and worked in Rice County.
My public involvement started when our children attended schools by serving on PTA, served on my church council, joined the Faribault Chamber of Commerce Board serving as its president, member of Faribault Planning Commission for eight years, member of Faribault EDA for 20 years, Faribault City Council member for 14 years, served six years on Board of Directors for Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, served on River Bend Nature Center Board for 12 years and currently a Rice County commissioner representing District 4.
Why are you running?
Hoisington: As a lifelong resident of Rice County, I have a vested interest in this community. Currently I have the time to give back and serve the residents of Rice County.
My 30 years as a construction superintendent have given me valuable skills and experience that I can bring to the Board of Commissioners. I have worked with owners, engineers, architects, city planners, contractors, and others on multi-million dollar projects. This included detailed coordination with all parties to bring these projects to a successful completion on time and within budget.
Over the course of my career, I have learned the value of being a good listener and respecting everyone’s opinion. As a commissioner, I will apply these skills and truly be a voice for the people.
Temple: Where can I be the most useful? That’s what I ask myself when I feel hopeless or frustrated about the world. I believe with my professional skills and experience, one of the ways I can be useful is to serve as county commissioner. Bolstering civic engagement — enabling more people to run for office and volunteer to serve Faribault — has been one of my personal objectives for a long time; serving as Rice County commissioner would be a major boost in that effort.
I will be living in Faribault for decades to come. I want to do my part to take care of it. History shows that major change can happen in one lifetime. I want my lifetime to be defined by positive change in Faribault.
Underdahl: Rice County and its communities have provided me with an education, place to raise a family, career opportunities and a great place to enjoy life. My children and grandchildren live in Rice County and I want to be part of the discussions and policies that will make this area a great place for them to thrive and live.
My history of community involvement and business background blend together enabling providing me with perspectives that recognize where this community has come from and able to embrace the future.
What do you believe will be the most significant challenges and opportunities the county will see in the coming four years?
Hoisington: I believe that the most significant challenge will be the economy. Inflation is at a 40-year high, gas prices are at an all time high, energy costs are skyrocketing, interest rates are rising, home ownership is becoming out of reach for many families. I think that now is the time to elect someone with experience.
Raising a large family on a single income has taught me how to live within a tight budget by knowing the difference between needs and wants. My experience of running large projects within budget is invaluable. We need to find ways to keep taxes affordable while still providing essential services for the common good. In all of this, there is a great opportunity to make our county more efficient.
Temple: I view every vote through the lens of, “How will this be beneficial or detrimental to a working person? Does this improve or perpetuate the circumstances of someone struggling?”
As commissioner, I will focus on the challenges affecting cost of living: taxes, consumer choice, and public services are all under consideration. Taxpayers should readily see how their investments benefit them and provide economic stability.
Our biggest opportunity: more people want to live in Faribault than are currently able. With a rental vacancy of less than 0.5%, a large portion of our population commutes to work out of town and an equal number commutes here from out of town. We need to foster a diverse and healthy housing market to reduce prices and provide more choice.
Underdahl: Rice County, cities and townships have always needed to provide a variety of services to our citizens. As in the past the future will continue to be a challenge to meet these service needs at a cost citizen are able to afford. Mandates from state and federal government require local units of government to provide much needed services with very little or decreasing support.
Over the next few years Rice County will benefit from money recently allocated American Rescue Plan which provides opportunities to hopefully invest in programs and projects that can be sustainable without further tax burden.
Do you think the County Board needs to improve its community engagement, and if so what ideas do you have for doing so?
Hoisington: Yes. This topic came up many times while campaigning. People felt disconnected and uniformed on county issues. Why not have an evening meeting once a month so more working people can attend?
Also, I propose changing current rules that only allow public comment once a month for 2 minutes per person on the agenda topic. I believe there should be a public comment period at all meetings for at least 15 minutes with a 3-4 minute max per person. Citizens should be able to address any county business and not be limited to agenda items.
Lastly, if meetings were recorded and posted on the county website, citizens could be better informed about upcoming issues.
Temple: On day one I will take action to improve engagement. I have concrete plans to do so: writing weekly summaries of actions for my website, social media, and local press; hosting regular in-person events and livestreams that folks can rely on. These can happen without the vote of my fellow commissioners, because I can do it independently. I am a communications professional and that’s what I will be as an elected official: a communicator.
Already, I’ve implemented my ideas for community engagement. You can find everything I’ve described at www.SamTempleCommissioner.com
I have demonstrated my values and already begun the work of building trust with the people of Faribault. That trust will only grow stronger in my time as county commissioner.
Underdahl: Joining the County Board in 2019 I saw the differences between Faribault City Council and county government. A year after joining the County Board COVID-19 was part of our lives and ideas I had for improving communication and transparency had to be tabled.
Earlier this year the County Board authorized a communications coordinator that has enabled more utilization of social media, press releases and other forms of communications with the public. Recently the technology was added to broadcast board meetings live and also available online for viewing. The recent changes are important but we can and will strive to improve.