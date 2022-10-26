TCU FFA 1.png

TCU FFA members ready to deliver meals to local farmers. (Photos by Hayley Sowieja)

The Tri-City United Future Farmers of America and their advisors held a food drive recently and gathered 703 bushels of corn to benefit Camp Courage, while giving lunch to farmers as they made their rounds.

TCU FFA 2.png

TCU FFA members (left to right) Kenzie Wilmes, Blake Kuball, Anastasia Stasney, Robert Shippman picking up a donation of corn from a farmer.
TCU FFA 3.png

Below: FFA members and advisors preparing meals.
TCU FFA 4.png

Above: Noah Rynda handing a farmer a meal.

Tayla Kline is the Tri-City United FFA reporter.

