After her graduation ceremony, Andria Doerr enjoys the first slice of cake. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
During Andria Doerr’s graduation from Rice County Treatment Court, her sister, Rheanna, gives her a a congratulatory hug. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Andria Doerr was 18 years old when her high school sweetheart introduced her to methamphetamine. That one decision wound up costing her about two decades of her life and custody of her first-born daughter.

Andria Doerr’s sister, Rheanna, tells her how proud she is of her accomplishment. Rheanna has been sober for 11 years. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Andria Doerr wraps up her graduation ceremony by reading a letter she wrote for herself from the day she turned her life around by finding God. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Mitchell Wenker speaks about being inspired to get clean by Andria Doerr during her graduation ceremony Thursday from Rice County Treatment Court. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

