Andria Doerr was 18 years old when her high school sweetheart introduced her to methamphetamine. That one decision wound up costing her about two decades of her life and custody of her first-born daughter.
"I was confident enough that I would be able to stop," Doerr said. "So I said, 'Well, I'll try it with you, then we'll stop together, and I'll show you it's not hard to quit.' Because I loved him and we were together a couple of years. But when I did it, everything that I thought I knew went out the door. You know, it's an addictive drug and it ruined my life from there on."
Doerr, a Lonsdale resident, has now achieved 480 days of sobriety. On Thursday she became the 37th person to graduate from the Rice County Treatment Court. The specialized court started in 2014 and is designed for lower-level offenders in recovery from substance abuse. It and will soon reach its maximum capacity of 25 participants at any given time, according to Susan Hence, coordinator of the treatment court.
Long before Doerr had reached the point she's at today, she was chosen to give a speech during her school's D.A.R.E. graduation and received a medal for all she'd learned.
"I knew everything (that could go wrong with drugs)," Doerr said. "It just goes to show the power of addiction and how it consumes a person. It really changes you completely."
She still remembers being a chipper high schooler before she started using meth. She had good grades, healthy friendships and was involved in sports and other activities, she said.
"I was just naturally happy and could find that happiness without substances and live my life," she said. "Once drugs and substances were involved, it was like, that was your only the only thing that I felt made me happy. (It was the only way to feel) that happiness that I could reach before, without it."
Shortly after she become addicted, she went to college seeking to become a veterinarian. But within a semester she dropped out.
Still, Doerr had a hard time recognizing the real reason for the pain and hurt she caused herself and those around her. That is, until the police raided her home in Mankato and Child Protective Services made her sign away parental rights of her then-9-year-old daughter.
"They told me that if I didn't do the voluntary termination of my rights and sign my rights over, if I had any future kids, that they would they would take them," she said.
So, feeling forced by this ultimatum, she signed over her rights and her daughter was adopted by her brother. As she lost ties with her family, she began to spiral further.
"That was actually more like my downward spiral after I lost Deandra and I wasn't a mother anymore," she said. "My addiction took off, like it never had before."
It wasn't until finding God that her life began to change, this time for the better.
"I had a huge spiritual awakening there, at Team Challenge," she said, referring to a spirituality-focused addiction support group. "It was what I needed to do, but I've still struggled with relapsing since then. But I've prayed to him to give me the strength and the hope and the courage to do this."
After finding God, she feels he blessed her with two more children, repaying her double of that she'd lost. When she was pregnant with her second daughter she began to use again. She said she felt intense "guilt and shame" for relapsing.
Then she found her herself in trouble with the law again after she was caught with methamphetamine, this time in Rice County.
"I have a newfound freedom through Jesus Christ, the family I found through the sober community and the fellowship," she said. "This drug court has held me accountable this whole time and given me structure and stability. … The last two years in this program has shown to my family that I'm serious about this.
"It's shown them that I want a good relationship with (my first daughter who's now almost 15) and that I am actually able to do this. I'm just so grateful that this program has restored, and God has restored, my family. Now, I get to see her at the holidays and stuff like that. We go bowling. I love the way Rice County does this."
Although the county's program involved some "hard choices," like cutting ties with her boyfriend, Mitchell Wenker, who also struggles with addiction, he expressed his gratitude for her strength in doing so.
"We hate each other when we use, but we love each other so much when we're not using," Wenker said during Doerr's graduation. "I have to say that the past 10 months of our relationship — being involved with AA, NA meetings and giving up all the old friends, trying to move forward — it's been awesome.
"It's gotten so much better, you know? I appreciate her so much for what she's done for our kids. When I couldn't do it, I couldn't get myself together to do it, but she always did. You have no idea how much that means to me."
Wenker said Doerr inspired him to get clean and he's now 10 months sobriety.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson, who presides over the treatment court, then shared a few words at the graduation reception.
"I am so proud to see you both together and sober," Johnson said. "And you hit the nail on the head. You're not good together if you're using, but you're good together when you're sober. I hope that that continues because I'm proud of you."