Travel with Shanna

Shanna Schultz is a travel agent at Travel with Shanna at 102 Main St. N in Lonsdale. Her passion for traveling has been slowly cultivated throughout her life and she's been to dozens of different countries. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Alaska 1.jpg

Alaska is one of Shanna Schultz's favorite destinations, especially for families who don't want to drive across Canada. Schultz and her husband, Aaron Nelson, stand with their kids on an Alaskan cruise. (Photo courtesy of Shanna Schultz)

A few decades before becoming a travel agent at her own Lonsdale-based business, Travel with Shanna, when Shanna Schultz was around 14 years old, her dad took her to Zion National Park, and they hiked the Narrows.

St Peters Square.JPG

St. Peters Basillica is located at St. Peters Square in Rome. Schultz said this was her big, "aha moment," that cemented her passion for travel. (Photo courtesy of Shanna Schultz)
Alaska 2.JPG

Shanna Schultz said a cruise to Alaska is the best way to enjoy the scenery. She said it's easy and relaxing, since they take you to and from each port. (Photo courtesy of Shanna Schultz)
Scotland.JPG

Scotland resonated with Shanna Schultz in a unique way, even compared to Ireland, which has similar architecture and landscapes. Schultz pondered the possibility that it's related to her Scottish ancestry. (Photo courtesy of Shanna Schultz)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments