A few decades before becoming a travel agent at her own Lonsdale-based business, Travel with Shanna, when Shanna Schultz was around 14 years old, her dad took her to Zion National Park, and they hiked the Narrows.
"It's this beautiful canyon, and it's kind of intense," Schultz said. "You're hiking in the water for half the time, but there's this one spot where the sides of the canyon go straight up, like 1,000 feet. The sun shines down there for about 10 minutes a day. I could touch one side of the canyon with my hand and the other side with my hiking stick."
Schultz went on a lot of trips with her dad, each one getting more intense the older she got, which made up some of her favorite memories. But her passion for travel really set in when she visited the St. Peter's Square in Rome.
"It was our first big international trip," she said. "We were in Rome and I walked into St. Peter's Square. You know, it's this place you see on TV — you see it in pictures of the Pope — but you just can't wrap your brain around how big it is. So, I walked in and it was like this oh-my-god moment. This moment of realization, like it just sunk into my heart. This place, it was awe-inspiring."
She wanted to pass on similar experiences to her kids.
"Especially with my kids, it's enriched their lives," she said. "It's helped them make connections in their brains that they wouldn't have made otherwise. It's helped them be resilient and learn problem-solving skills. I just think it's really cool."
During the pandemic, she realized her kids weren't the only ones that could benefit from her expertise. And thus, the official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 5 p.m. outside her office, located at 102 Main St. N in Lonsdale.
"You know, my brain still doesn't realize those trips are for other people," she said, as she let out a laugh. "I get the same sort of high, so I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, they just had the most amazing experience. I get so excited about it, just like if I was on the trip myself. … When they send me pictures, I'm like, 'I got to have a little part in making that magic for them,' so that's really gratifying."
She enjoys living vicariously through the families she books for, which she expanded on this by giving a specific example.
"I booked this family's cruise to Alaska," said "They went this last summer. It was a mom, a dad, two teenage boys and their 90-year-old grandpa. They got to make those memories together with him. They sent me pictures and they saw whales, they saw glaciers, they had beautiful weather and it was just nice to help them make those memories together. … I'm all about buying memories, not stuff."
Perhaps one of Schultz's most thought-provoking adventures was in Scotland.
"We've been to Scotland twice," she said. "We've been a lot of beautiful places, but that got me in my heart in a way that, you know, not every place gets me right here. (Schultz pointed at her heart). It just- I felt like it was home."
Science has made lots of recent discoveries in the field of epigenetics, the study of how behaviors and environment can alter your genes and be passed down. This is why they say trauma can be inherited.
The Dakota people have known this for a long time and say that your actions are passed down seven generations. Schultz was taken aback by how this may explain the phenomenon she felt.
"Actually, we've got some Scottish ancestry," she said. "I don't know. Maybe that had something to do with it. I mean, I know it sounds kind of woowoo; it's sort of strange. We've been to Ireland too and it has very similar scenery, but it just didn't give me that same feeling. Maybe there is something to the ancestry and visiting a place that resonates with your DNA, in a way. That's fascinating; I've never really unpacked all that, but yeah."