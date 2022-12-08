Santa toys.jpg

Douglas Truman chats with Santa during a Toys for Tots breakfast fundraiser at the American Legion in Faribault in 2018. Toys and monetary donations are being accepted through Dec. 12. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Toys for Tots (T-mobile).JPG

The Toys for Tots donation bin at the T-mobile store in downtown Faribault has a Tonka truck and some board games on Wednesday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Toys for Tots (State Bank).JPG

The Toys for Tots donation bin at the State Bank of Faribault sits in the front lobby. One bank teller said she had yet to see anyone come to empty it this year. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments