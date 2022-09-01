Tri-City United-Le Center

Tri-City United-Le Center K-8 will receive about $2 million for building maintenance and improvements. (File photo/southernminn.com)

On Aug. 8, the Tri-City United School Board authorized the district to borrow up to $5.2 million to address indoor air quality and maintenance projects at TCU Le Center, TCU Montgomery and TCU High School.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments