After a dip that local and state administrators attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota’s graduation rates increased slightly in 2022, with officials particularly heartened by indicators that the education system’s significant racial achievement gaps abated slightly.
Recently released data from the Minnesota Department of Education shows that 83.6% of students across the state graduated in four years. That marks an 0.2% increase compared to 2021 and is just 0.1% below the 2020 graduation rate, which was a historic high.
The gains were driven by achievement among Black, Multiracial and Native American students. Graduation rates increased from 70.4% to 73.5% among Black students, from 76.3% to 79.2% among multiracial students, and from 58.6% to 61.1% among Native American students.
Students receiving Special Education Services and those on Free or Reduced Price Lunches also saw tangible increases in graduation rates, further underscoring the trend towards increased achievement among populations that have traditionally lagged behind state averages.
An exception can be found among the state’s sizable and growing contingent of Hispanic and Latino students. They came in well below the state average with a 69.5% graduation rate last year and actually fell slightly further behind, posting a graduation rate of only 69.3% in 2022.
In recent years, most local school districts have posted graduation rates higher than the state average. That continues to be the case, though several local districts reported stagnant or even slightly declining graduation rates.
Tri City United
Tri-City United’s graduation rate dipped from 89.8% in 2021 to 85.2% last year, representing a decline for a district that has regularly enjoyed graduation rates in the mid-90 percent range. As recently as 2019, TCU graduated 93.8% of its students.
State test scores show large declines in Reading and Science Proficiency during the pandemic. In 2022, students appeared to make up some ground in both reading and science, but math proficiency returned back to 2019 levels after seeing an unusual six-point increase in 2021.
Le Sueur-Henderson
After a rough 2021, Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools improved its graduation rates in a big way in 2022. The district’s graduation rate clocked in at 90.8% last year, lower than in 2019 and 2020, but a huge step up from 2021’s 76.3%.
State test scores don’t show as significant of a drop in Le Sueur-Henderson as was seen in other local districts. Reading and science scores stayed relatively stable, while math scores fell dramatically in 2021, only to largely rebound in 2022.
Superintendent Jim Wagner said the district is monitoring its graduation rates very closely, with a focus on creating more opportunities for students. Returning to in-person classes after the COVID-19 pandemic was a major part of that, he noted.
In addition to the improved effectiveness of in-person teaching methods, Wagner said that in-person interaction has proven invaluable in helping Le Sueur-Henderson students to maintain their social and emotional well-being and motivation.
“With online learning, we saw a lot of limitations,” said Wagner. “During the pandemic, we saw how important social interaction is for kids to be successful and achieve what they need to.”