After a dip that local and state administrators attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota’s graduation rates increased slightly in 2022, with officials particularly heartened by indicators that the education system’s significant racial achievement gaps abated slightly.

TCU High School Open Classroom

Tri-City United saw a slight dip in its graduation rate from 2020 to 2021, while Le Sueur-Henderson had a major rebound. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments