On average, Lonsdale residents seem to make decent, livable wages. But those living in older houses aren’t making nearly as much money, as was highlighted in Thursday’s Lonsdale City Council meeting.
Items discussed at Thursday night’s meeting include approving the application for federal funding to rehabilitate owner-occupied houses, adding ADA-compliant restrooms to some city parks, as well as treating the city for mosquitoes.
Discussion about the grant, called the Small Cities Development Program, began with a number of Lonsdale characteristics being highlighted. The grant is a competitive program for cities of fewer than 50,000 residents.
Namely, over 4 in 5 houses in Lonsdale are owner-occupied, and the median income is “very high” in Lonsdale, according to Funding Specialist Ryan Zemek of Widseth, the engineering and surveying firm assisting the city with the grant. Lonsdale’s median income is $91,023.
Lonsdale previously has used the grant to revitalize 15 owner-occupied houses back in 2009. This time, more houses will be eligible for up to $25,000 worth of funding for necessary upgrades and repairs, like lead paint, mold or asbestos removal, in the form of a seven-year forgivable loan with 0% interest.
“I think it sounds like a pretty good deal,” Councilor Kevin Kodada said.
There’s an issue that Zemek highlighted, which he said City Administrator Joel Erickson agreed with.
“Housing supply is not keeping pace with demand,” Zemek said. “The communities population has almost doubled since 2010. At the same time, housing units have only gone up about 20%. So, it’s really essential for the community to kind of keep and maintain those units that might be falling in kind of disarray.”
He explained the funds would not be available to “spruce things up,” like adding new cabinets. Rather, the grant would be for essential things, like a wheelchair ramp or insulation.
To be eligible for the rehabilitation money, the occupying owner must be at or below 80% of Rice County’s median income. From a household of one making $54,150 to a household of eight or more making $102,150.
A survey last year for “old town” residents found that, while the overall median income is high, there is a trend of lower income in older houses. In the survey, the average home was 73 years old, and those residents made a median household income of just $33,000 a year.
The city expect the awards to be announced in July, and applications to open in January. Councilors approved submission of the grant application.
“You know, I’ve seen this done in New Prague many years ago,” Mayor Tim Rud said. “It’s really a successful program. It works quite well actually.”
Zemek agreed, having worked on the program in other communities, adding that the “worst-case scenario” is someone selling their home after being awarded the grant. In that case, the city would receive the funds, making it a “win-win,” he said.
Other business
There were several more items on the docket, including the mosquito treatment, which is a yearly expense for the city. One point brought up by Councilor Cindy Furrer was regarding a “dry spell.”
“If by chance we end up in a dry spell and there aren’t mosquitos hatching, do we back it off or do we spray even though there’s none out there?” she asked.
Erickson assured her that the city does “reserve that right,” but it has never come up before.
Another item of discussion was the addition of ADA-compliant, portable restrooms at Trcka Park’s east parking lot. The other parks have them already from May to October, or have a permanent restroom already installed.
The council voted to approve the restroom addition.