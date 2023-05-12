At the most recent Lonsdale City Council meeting, one resident said they can't drink their water. Mayor Tim Rud said that should be fixed, if the city's last street improvement plan moves forward.
The council is looking at some more street improvements in the Capital Improvement Plan, with construction beginning sometime next summer. But the project hasn't been approved one way or the other yet. During Thursday night's meeting, a public hearing was held on the proposal.
Construction would include the Fifth Avenue NW, parts of Fourth Avenue NW, Mill Street NW, Birch Street NW and Ash Street NW. The project would eventually result in a complete reconstruction of the streets and storm sewers, as well as some spot repairs of the sanitary sewer.
It would also include connecting parts of the watermain to improve water quality, according to City Engineer Shibani Bisson.
It would all be funded with bonding and the general property tax levy. However, the project would be paid back by those affected by the project through a special assessment tax of $20,000 with interest amortized over 15 years.
One of the residents on Mill Street shared his thoughts with the council Thursday.
"I brought up maintenance on the road, and obviously there's no maintenance done," he said. "And on top of that, we've got zero water pressure. I could bring gallons of water in here full of sediment that crop up every year, so we can't drink our water. So, obviously all this needs to be done."
He went on to ask about the tax payment, which Rud clarified is uniform throughout the neighborhood, meaning every single-family residential property would pay $14,000, plus 15 years of 5% interest. For commercial and industrial, it would be $244.80 per front foot.
"This $14,000 at 5% (interest), I mean, obviously many people in here are going to be putting this on the 15-year deal, I assume," the resident said. "So, you're charging half of that on interest? … This is trying times for most people."
Rud responded that the interest rate is actually set by state statute, giving little-to-no wiggle room for lowering it. He also added that the city will more than likely incur most of the cost of the project, as is the standard.
There are some deferrals for the special assessment tax, including seniors with total disabilities and active duty military personnel. Otherwise, the first payments would be with the 2024 property taxes.
The resident also asked, if no maintenance was done in the past, whose to say it will happen this time?
"Well, we have a new public works director," Rud replied. "So we'll put that on the agenda. I can assure you maintenance will be better."
"Well, I sure hope so," the resident said.
"We have implemented, on our street recons(truction), a maintenance program," City Administrator Joel Erickson said, meaning maintaining the new road will be a priority.
At the end of the discussion, Rud said "We're kinda leaning toward it," to which another resident replied "No, we're not."
"Well, some of us are," the mayor replied.
The meeting didn't end in a final decision being made, but a feasibility study could move forward in the near future.
"If the project proceeds, the final assessment amount, payment period and interest rate will be decided at a public hearing to be held in early 2024 (tentatively Feb. 29, 2024)," the presentation about the improvements read.
Other business
Several other projects moved forward on Thursday. A 2-inch mill and overlay of 10th Avenue NW, from Colorado Street NW to Arizona Street NW, and First Avenue NE, from Elm Street NE to Cottonwood Street NE, was approved.
Another project moved forward, after the council gave the go-ahead to advertise for bids to replace the windows on Lonsdale City Hall. The proposed work, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, will make the windows energy efficient and mitigate some mold growth.
Additionally, Trenda Memorial Field will have some concrete work after bids were awarded to Scott's Concrete Services. This project, which will be partially funded by the Lonsdale Aces, is about $60,000 with the city paying $50,000.
The city opted for the Public Works Department to put the Lonsdale Aces logo in themselves, which would save $3,500 after the stencil cost. Councilor Cindy Furrer asked if Public Works Director Joe Dornfeld was confident that the department could do it.
"Absolutely, absolutely," he said. "Should you guys pass this motion tonight, Public Works is at the starting gate to tearing everything out so that this June 30 deadline can be met. It's a short deadline to work with."
The deadline is to be ready for when FOX 9's Town Ball comes to town.