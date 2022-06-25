After a surge of interest in outdoor activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic at local county and state parks appears to be returning more toward pre-pandemic normals in 2022 — but programs at local parks remain popular.
In contrast to 2020 and 2021, when campgrounds across the state were booked solid throughout the summer, there’s still some spots available at most state park campgrounds, even on popular weekends, such as around the Fourth of July.
In 2020 and 2021, Dan Ruiter of the Minnesota DNR noted that local state parks were so busy that the Rice County Sheriff’s Office had to institute traffic control measures. This year, Joel Wagnar, of Steele County’s Rice Lake State Park, said that traffic has been only slightly higher than 2019.
Nonetheless, that shift shouldn’t lull potential park goers into thinking they can push off their campground reservations to the last minute. Last weekend, Rice Lake State Park and others throughout the area wound up at full capacity when all was said and done.
In order to keep interest high, local state parks have utilized programming such as the state’s I Can! outdoors program. Targeted at the beginning level outdoorsman, I Can! is a family-oriented program designed to draw in those of all ages looking to learn about the outdoors.
Wagnar noted that paddling and kayaking classes offered through I Can! have proven to be some of the summer’s most popular offerings. At both Rice Lake State Park and Sakatah Lake State Park, I Can! events held last week were fully booked.
At Rice Lake State Park, stargazing events held through the Steele County Astronomical Society have also been very popular. They aim to provide stargazers of all experience levels insight into the night sky.
Nerstrand Big Woods State Park has its own naturalist in Andy Wendt, enabling it to provide a wide variety of its own programming each weekend. These programs are all free of charge, although of course vehicles entering the park will be required to have a vehicle permit.
Rice County also has its own network of 12 local parks covering more than 1,000 acres, and they’re continuing to see increased use when compared to pre-pandemic days, said Parks & Facilities Director Matthew Verdick. In turn, that means additional maintenance funding has been necessary.
With the county’s parks providing such a rich but often underutilized resource for public recreation, the county board started last year a process of evaluating the potential for future improvements and additional amenities.
Park leaders are working in partnership with local nonprofits and groups such as the Faribo Sno-Glo Club and Friends of the Cannon River Wilderness Area, as well as input from the general public, which was encouraged to submit online feedback. The study coordinated through Hoisington Koegler Group Inc. was a topic of discussion at the June 21 Rice County Board of Commissioners meeting.
With a draft vision for the future of the parks system now in hand, the Parks Department is now seeking input and support from the board, as it seeks to make its parks network more accessible to all and suited to the needs of a population that is both aging and diversifying.