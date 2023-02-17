In the heart of downtown Lonsdale sits a 14-year-old, family-run consignment shop called Something for All.

Something for All is located at 135 Main St. S in the heart of downtown Lonsdale. At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, the store will be visited by the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce, which will present the award for Lonsdale's 2022 Business of the Year. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A sign reading "Pet Central Station" hangs above the entrance into the makeshift room of pet supplies inside Something for All. The sign is hand-painted by Vicky Erickson. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Door signs and wind chimes fill one vendor's area inside Something for All. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Upstairs at Something for All, a maze of doorways are covered in papers that say "more rooms." (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The Lonsdale Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors welcomed Something For All to Lonsdale on Saturday (Dec. 5) with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Pictured above are (front, from left) Chamber President Karmin Stanley holding Kyla Butler, Victoria Erickson, Diane Schumann, Owner JoAnn Erickson, Nancy Krossin, City Councilor Cindy Furrer; (back) Chamber Directors Lucy Kuchinka, Adam Evenson and Karen Marshall and Mayor Tim Rud. (Submitted file photo/southernminn.com)
The creations of local artists, like these homemade lamps and bars of soap, are scattered throughout Something for All. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

