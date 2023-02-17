In the heart of downtown Lonsdale sits a 14-year-old, family-run consignment shop called Something for All.
The store, owned by JoAnn Erickson, was named Lonsdale's 2022 Business of the Year. She'll receive her official award at her store, at 135 Main St. S., from the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
"It makes me feel recognized in the community," Erickson said. "(It makes me) feel that the community appreciates us."
She had the idea to open the store "a long time ago with (her) mother and (her) sister."
"We used to do a lot of crafts for flea markets and we wanted a home base to be able to sell out stuff," she said. "That's mainly why I opened it, because I got tired of doing flea markets and craft shows."
Inside the store, antiques, toys, books and everything in between hang from the walls and sit on handmade shelves, making the meaning of Something for All's name fairly obvious.
Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by JoAnn's 24-year-old daughter, Vicky Erickson, and her bubbly son, Silas, who sits in a crib behind the register.
There's a mix of permanent and makeshift rooms throughout the store. Vicky took a moment to count the total by memory, before eventually concluding there are 19 rooms housing 33 vendor spots.
Some of the rooms are marked with Vicky's hand-painted signs. She's also a set designer and prop master for Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault.
"Our consigners are local people," Vicky said. "They make their own items and they can bring them in and rent the spot out and sell them here. I think it's helping the community out by letting those small, striving artists who want to try something new, but can't afford (their own storefront)."
Vendors can get in contact by walking in, by phone or on Facebook. Not everything sold at the shop is consignment.
"The business, itself, takes in secondhand items," she said. "Then, we take the proceeds we make from those and we give it to the local animal shelter. So, we don't really keep much income here, because we give back out to the community."
In fact, during the last few years of the Community Days festival, the store hosted a Bingo game outside. The money they make from that is used to buy school supplies for the teachers at nearby schools.
For the last three years of Frosty Fest, the store also hosted Santa Claus, so he has a warm place to get photos with the kids. Last year, they started a new tradition as well.
For the second year in a row, from 1 to 3 p.m. on April 1, they're hosting a free Easter-egg hunt with the Easter Bunny, which will have free photos and prizes included. The event is advertised as taking place in "Something for All's backyard."
Last year's hunt was muddy, but "the kids still had fun" and "that's what matters," Vicky added.
Community event after community event, donation after donation, the city of Lonsdale objectively seems to have struck gold with a store like Something for All, run by the Ericksons.
"I just really enjoy having businesses in Lonsdale," JoAnn said. "The people are great here."