The Lonsdale Area Food Shelf is located at 7525 Garfield Ave. S. in Lonsdale. The director of the food shelf, Mark Sibenaller, expressed his gratitude for Scouts’ donation. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Local Scouts led by BSA Troop 327 picked and washed over 200 pounds of apples on Oct. 10 at Nelson’s Apple Farm. Instead of bringing the apples home, the Scouts donated the literal fruits of their labor to the Lonsdale Area Food Shelf and the Hope for the Community Food Shelf.
“A Girl Scout troop the girls had previously been a part of “had Nelson’s help earning a badge about entrepreneurship two years ago,” said Liz Hill, who works with the Scouts. “These girls recalled that experience and that Nelson’s donated apples to the Twin Cities food banks each year, so (they) decided to ask if they could pick for local organizations.”
The Scouts reached out and were given free rein to pick as many apples as they could carry.
“The Lonsdale Boy Scouts became involved because a little brother of a Girl Scout that lives in Lonsdale but goes to school in Elko was in the pack and wanted to join,” said Hill. “Nelson’s didn’t cap participation, so the invitation was extended broadly. We are so grateful to them.”
After Nelson’s offered the Scouts their apples, they decided to donate them to the local food shelves.
The Scouts managed to fill six crates with their apples. With each crate priced at $100, the donations were of significant value to the food shelves.
When the Lonsdale Area Food Shelf Director Mark Sibenaller heard about the donation, he expected the apples to be end-of-the-season apples that were heavily bruised. He was pleasantly surprised.
“They did a nice job,” said Sibenaller. “They were actually really nice, store-quality apples they picked and washed. The families we serve always appreciate it. Of course, we’re very grateful and send a big, ‘thank you,’ to them and to Nelson’s orchard.”
The Scouts are no strangers to community service.
“The Scouts do tons of community service projects, including ditch cleanups, serving at the Lions pancake breakfast, park cleanups, and tons of other projects in Lonsdale and surrounding communities,” Hill said.
But Hill said she doesn’t know of anytime they’ve ever picked and donated produce.
“I know they do a canned food drive annually but am not aware of any local picking events in the previous four years I’ve been involved,” she said. “(The food shelves) were delighted for the donation and very willing to partner again in the future, if the opportunity came up again.”
