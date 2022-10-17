image0.jpeg

The Scouts BSA Troop 327 and other helpers wash over 200 pounds of freshly picked to donate to the Lonsdale Area Food Shelf and the Hope for the Community Food Shelf.
image1.jpeg

Nelson’s Apple Farm invited Scouts to pick and wash apples to donate to community members in need. (Photos courtesy of BSA Troop 327)

Local Scouts led by BSA Troop 327 picked and washed over 200 pounds of apples on Oct. 10 at Nelson’s Apple Farm. Instead of bringing the apples home, the Scouts donated the literal fruits of their labor to the Lonsdale Area Food Shelf and the Hope for the Community Food Shelf.

Lonsdale Area Food Shelf

The Lonsdale Area Food Shelf is located at 7525 Garfield Ave. S. in Lonsdale. The director of the food shelf, Mark Sibenaller, expressed his gratitude for Scouts’ donation. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments