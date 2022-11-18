Career Navigators 3.JPG

Career Navigator Assistant Lynn Waterbury discusses networking with a group of ninth graders from Tri-City United High School. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Thinking about potential careers can be stressful for busy high schoolers, according to Blaise Winter, a ninth grader from Tri-City United High School.

Career Navigators 2.JPEG

Ninth graders use a welding simulator during a Career Navigator Program at South Central College. (Photo courtesy of Kim Mueller)
Career Navigators 6.JPG

Ninth graders from Tri-City United High School learn from Career Navigator Assistant Lynn Waterbury about networking and other career-building concepts. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Career Navigators 8.JPG

Career Navigator Assistant Lynn Waterbury and ninth grader Blaise Winter brainstorm about the pathway into the music industry. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments