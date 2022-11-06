Bell Ringers

Volunteers, like Nate Stevens and Grant Boardman, former Northfield High School students and members of the National Honor Society, are needed this year to volunteer for a two-hour shift at locations throughout Rice County, ringing the bell for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. (Photo courtesy of Jim Dale)

On Friday, Nov. 11, the familiar sound of ringing bells and the familiar sight of red kettles outside grocery stores will debut across Rice County, as the Salvation Army begins its annual community charity campaign.

