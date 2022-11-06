Volunteers, like Nate Stevens and Grant Boardman, former Northfield High School students and members of the National Honor Society, are needed this year to volunteer for a two-hour shift at locations throughout Rice County, ringing the bell for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. (Photo courtesy of Jim Dale)
On Friday, Nov. 11, the familiar sound of ringing bells and the familiar sight of red kettles outside grocery stores will debut across Rice County, as the Salvation Army begins its annual community charity campaign.
Volunteers in Northfield, Faribault and Lonsdale are needed to kick off the six-week winter holiday campaign, said Jim Dale, coordinator of the Red Kettle campaign for the Rice County Salvation Army.
"With the price of food, rent, heat and gas up substantially this year, we're seeing a big, big need this year," he said.
Dale said his committee estimates 30% more is needed this year to fulfill the needs of those seeking assistance.
Last year, Dale said 238 families and over 700 children were helped in Rice County from the $70,000 collected in holiday donations. "We hope to raise $100,000 this year," he said. "The only money we get all year is what we collect in the kettles."
Dale said 80% of the money collected at the seven locations in Northfield, Faribault and Lonsdale stays in Rice County. He said 12% goes to the greater Salvation Army region.
The Salvation Army is a Christian, faith-based service organization the started in 1886. It is the largest such service organization in the region, he said.
"It's going to be touch but I think we can handle the demand," he said optimistically. "We're all facing high inflation, but those needing assistance face a much greater need."
Ringers are needed at seven locations across Rice County — in Faribault at the Fareway, Hy-Vee and two separate doors at Walmart; in Northfield at Family Fare and Cub Foods; and in Lonsdale at Mackenthun's. Volunteers ring for a two-hour shift, usually done in pairs. Ringing starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m. every Friday and Saturday from Nov. 11 until Dec. 24.
Dale said ringers are needed Thanksgiving week, Nov. 21-26 to ring every day except Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 24 and Christmas week from Dec, 19-24. For questions, email janetnjim@gmail.com. To register online go to registertoring.com
"Anyone who wants to sign, dance or play an instrument during their shift, we encourage you to sign up," said Dale. "People like to congregate around the kettle when there's live music."
