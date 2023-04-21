If road construction is going to happen, then it may as well be done right, according to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) Project Manager Mark Trogstad-Isaacson.
As MNDOT inches toward a mill-and-overlay project on Minnesota State Highway 19 (Central Street E.), the team took some time Thursday night to see what other improvements can be tacked on.
While the Lonsdale portion of the project wouldn't be until 2030, Trogstad-Isaacson explained they're seeing what people would like to see done simultaneously.
"So, we're looking at what can we do to kind of close that gap and what's missing for people to safely, not only use our corridor for the road, but also for sidewalk purposes and walking," Trogstad-Isaacson said.
The reason for holding the open house so far in advance is that these projects spend years in the development stage.
"It takes us anywhere from three to four years to develop a project," he said. "So, we want to get ahead of the ballgame and get a scoping going and see what's happening out there, so that we can make sure we get the money aligned properly. So we can do the right fix at the right time."
While the Rice County Highway Department already has a mill and overlay planned for County Road 4 (SW Railway St.), which converges with Central St. E near the fire department and Smoke BBQ, there are also some changes that could come to that intersection.
But those changes wouldn't be until further down the road, according to Jack Corkle, the Transportation Planning Director at WSB, an engineering firm helping with the project.
John and Evelyn Duban were among the Lonsdale residents at the open house. John said he'd like to see some major changes to the intersection.
"With a roundabout, it slows things down and gives you a chance to blend into traffic," he said.
Trogstad-Isaacson said the public's reaction to roundabouts are changing, as they become more common.
"People aren't used to them yet," he said of roundabouts. "But in reality, we're getting very strong, positive feedback."
He went on to explain that the biggest culprit for crashes at intersections is speed. Roundabouts are a good way to mitigate that issue, he said.
"The roundabout will allow people to make that move much more smoothly," he said of a roundabout coming this year to the Lonsdale exit off of Interstate 35.
"By putting the roundabout in it slows the traffic down, and they're not likely to be able to accelerate to 60 in that short distance," he said. "So, it's a very popular thing in a lot of communities to get one on either side of town, because it helps slow traffic down in town. I think people are getting more and more used to it."
Something major that people are oftentimes unaware of, he explained, is that large farm equipment and semis are actually supposed to drive up onto the middle of the roundabout. When the front wheels of large vehicles are making their way around, the back wheels or the trailer usually end up on the middle section, which he said is actually its purpose.