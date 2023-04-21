If road construction is going to happen, then it may as well be done right, according to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) Project Manager Mark Trogstad-Isaacson.

John and Evelyn Duban, two residents of Lonsdale, share their thoughts about the need for safety improvements to the intersection of Central St. E and SW Railway St. in town. Jack Corkle, the Transportation Planning Director at WSB, an engineering firm helping with the project, discusses the possibilities in the future. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Joe Marek (right) and Bernie Smisek (left), two residents of Lonsdale, look over one of the possibilities for safety improvements for an intersection in town. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Jo and Randy Stick (back), Jeff Docken (right) and Gary Pautzke (front) inspect some unrelated projects that are planned for Lonsdale, including a roundabout off the Lonsdale exit off of Interstate 35. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
John and Evelyn Duban look at the possible future plans for a roundabout in the middle of town. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
County State Aid Highway 4, from Lonsdale Elementary School to Smoke BBQ and Lonsdale City Hall, is set to be repaved later this year. The Minnesota Department of Transportation discussed the possibility for a roundabout where the road converges with Central St. E in the future. (File photo/southernminn.com)
The Interstate 35 exit to Lonsdale will soon be home to a roundabout. Construction is planned for later this year. A mill and overlay is set to happen for the rest of the road leading into Lonsdale in 2030. (File photo/southernminn.com)

