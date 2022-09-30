Rice County Area United Way has awarded its first two $1,000 microgrants. United Way’s microgranting program was launched in August to award $100 to $1,000 to grantees bi-monthly for urgent needs.
The first awards will go to the Community Action Center and Rice County Neighbors United.
A $1,000 grant to the Community Action Center will support a new program providing halal meat for Somali Muslim residents in Faribault.
With the rising cost of food, the center has seen an increase in the number of Somali residents seeking nutritional resources. In Faribault, 50% of Black residents, primarily Somali immigrants, live at or below the federal poverty line.
In a pilot program to provide them with culturally appropriate foods, the CAC will coordinate with five halal butchers and offer $10 vouchers to 100 families so they can purchase halal meats from those butchers.
The $1,000 microgrant to Rice County Neighbors United will support the Viking Terrace community’s new residents association in Northfield. Viking Terrace residents organized to negotiate disputed rules and lease terms with their new owners.
The funding will support basic needs for the organization, including copies, newsletters, child care and the collection of information to send to attorneys representing residents. Rice County Neighbors United is the fiscal sponsor for the new association.
The next United Way microgrant will be awarded in November. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15. The application is now online: https://rcauw-microgrant-app.paperform.co
