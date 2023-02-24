Two-and-a-half hours could be the difference between life and death, when responding to a mental health crisis.
Rice County Adult Services Manager Megan Thomas said that's roughly how long it takes for a mental health provider to arrive on scene in Rice County, once they're dispatched from the current mobile crisis center in Blue Earth County.
That response time could be drastically improved, now that Thomas and the team at Rice County Social Services are working with Horizon Homes in Mankato to implement a mobile crisis satellite office in Rice County.
Rice County, along with nine others in south-central Minnesota, are part of the South Central Community Based Initiative, which was formed in 1995 to improve "availability and access to a comprehensive array of community-based mental health services."
Among the latest initiatives of the SCCBI is expanding the mobile crisis center in Mankato. A $1.6-million grant was awarded over the next three years to fund the expansion.
Several counties applied, but the joint powers board at SCCBI chose Rice County to be the first recipient of the mobile crisis expansion office. Initially, the office will have one full-time staff member, but Thomas expects that number to ultimately increase.
The office will be located in either the county's Faribault or Northfield government offices; which one has not yet been decided. It will be designed to meet the specific needs of someone in a mental health crisis, should they need to be transported from an unsafe location.
"It's going to be strategically located and designed to be as confidential as possible, because the last thing we want to do is bring somebody who is having a mental health crisis to a very public place, right?" Thomas said. "… We've already identified safe spaces and community spaces, in addition to the satellite office, that we might have to utilize."
Other considerations that Thomas is looking into for the office, includes the type of furniture, the number of windows, the proximity to an exit and even the colors of the walls.
Depending on the nature and severity of the crisis, the person might need to be taken to a police station or an emergency room.
The need
A local office would also help address the need for after-hours intervention, Thomas pointed out during a Rice County Board of Commissioner work session on Tuesday.
Recently, the law-enforcement agencies in Rice County implemented community-based coordinators (CBEs) who are dispatched alongside police on mental health calls. These mental health professionals are better equipped to intervene in a mental health crisis than armed police.
But nearly half of the mental health calls to the county's law enforcement agencies come in from 6 p.m. to midnight, when the CBCs are not working.
"The goal of our mobile crisis satellite office is to be able to respond to the needs and volumes of these calls that are occurring after our CBCs are finished," Thomas said.
Thomas also noted that the way police data is reported can make it seem like there's fewer mental health calls than there really are. If the police get a call about someone destroying property, for example, they report the call as "property destruction." Once officers arrive, they may realize it's actually a mental health crisis, but it would still show up as "property destruction" in the report.
This is important because it skews the numbers, when it comes to mental-health data, Thomas said. Essentially, the problem is bigger than it appears.
And as Commissioner Gerry Hoisington pointed out, the problem doesn't even appear small.
"The increase in calls, if you look at Rice County, looks like our jump is (significant)," he said.
The number of calls from Rice County to the mobile crisis center doubled from from 2021 to 2022.
Thomas said one reason for this increase is the education and outreach, allowing people to know the service is there. She added it could also be due to a lack of options.
"Utilization of the service could be increasing because there is nowhere else to go," she said. "We know that there's a shortage of therapists, psychiatrists and psychologists. That is part of the mental health crisis that we're in."
In a follow-up interview, Thomas recapped the big reasons she feels this expansion is increasingly necessary for Rice County.
"The mental health crisis is on the rise," she said. "It's not going away; it's going up. So, how can we minimize the response time? We put somebody in Rice County. How can we minimize the number of calls that go to 911? We put somebody in Rice County. How can we minimize the amount of time that a law enforcement officer has to remain on scene with somebody in a mental health crisis, while other emergency calls are coming in? We put somebody in Rice County.
"This is an answer to a lot of things. Literally just, with the timing of everything, we're super lucky that the funds are there and the county is getting the service.
"We see that our community and families are in crisis. And this office is just one way that we can help fill this gap. We can help fill this need as we continue as a community, as a state, as a nation, to help solve the mental health crisis."