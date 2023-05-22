Firefighters are allowing trash to burn at the Rice County Solid Waste Facility while working to prevent it from spreading.
Firefighters are allowing trash to burn at the Rice County Solid Waste Facility while working to prevent it from spreading.
Before the fire was reported Monday evening, the National Weather Service had already advised those sensitive to air pollutants to "limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion."
According to Rice County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Malecha, dispatch received a call around 5 p.m. that smoke was visible near the landfill, located off of Highway 3 in Bridgewater Township. After confirming the landfill was on fire, Faribault and Northfield fire departments were dispatched to assist in putting out the flames.
After some time, the fire was "contained" within the center of the landfill and did not appear to be spreading. At around 10 p.m., most of the firefighters headed home for the evening.
Malecha said the departments "talked to the state" about developing an action plan, and that some of the team were stationed at the landfill for the night to keep an eye on the fire.
As of midnight on Tuesday, the fire was still going. The majority of the smoke is headed up and to the north. Malecha said it will likely burn into tomorrow morning, at least.
A news release from the county Tuesday morning said "county staff will monitor the situation and reassess the plan." Another release said the landfill is closed to the public, but not to contracted waste haulers.
Additionally, the National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for central Minnesota around the same time that the landfill caught fire.
"Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices," the alert reads. "Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible."
The alert is reportedly due to Canadian wildfires, in combination with low humidity, sunny skies and warm temperatures, which mix together to create a moderately harmful amount of ground-level ozone.
"Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults and people who are active outdoors may experience health effects," advises the National Weather Service.
Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
