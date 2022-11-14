John Dvorak

Rice County Fair Manager John Dvorak, pictured before the start of the 2021 fair, is stepping down from his role and seeking out his replacement. (File photos/southernminn.com)

John Dvorak is ready to start training his replacement. After 10 fulfilling years as Rice County Fair Board manager, he’s mostly excited he’ll have time for his grandkids’ T-ball games and recitals.

Night-Concessions.jpg

Food vendors said business was better in 2022 than previous years at the Rice County Fair. Fair Manager John Dvorak said you ensure this by making sure not to have too many vendors selling the same foods.

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments