Rice County has reached a settlement with the second of the two former Rice County Jail inmates who accused a jailer of assault in 2019.
Elizabeth Benjamin and her attorneys will receive $83,000 to dismiss the case and absolve the county of any more liability. The county will pay $8,000 of the settlement, and its insurance provider will pay the remainder.
Benjamin filed a lawsuit against the county and former jail deputy James Ingham in 2020 alleging excessive force and negligence by the county.
The lawsuit alleged Ingham assaulted her on Sept. 6, 2019 after she was arrested for DWI. It claimed Ingham hit her in the chest, which slammed her head back against a concrete wall. She needed four stitches and claimed to suffer ongoing headaches.
The lawsuit also claimed the county "failed to take any action to properly train, discipline or supervise" Ingham.
Another federal lawsuit filed against Ingham, the county, and the city of Faribault, was settled last year. That suit filed by Marcus Allen King alleged Ingham also used excessive force, including kneeing King in the groin, and claimed Faribault police officers were present and failed to intervene.
The settlement in that case was for $50,000, all but $2,500 of which was paid by the county’s insurance.
Before the second settlement was approved Tuesday, Rice County Attorney John Fossum acknowledged Ingham “basically assaulted two people who were in the county jail.”
County commissioners unanimously approved the settlement with no discussion, except for a question about where the county’s $8,000 contribution would be taken from. County administrator Sara Folsted said the funds would come out of the county's reserves.
Benjamin’s attorney declined a Faribault Daily News invitation to comment on the settlement.
Ingham, now 34, of Dundas, resigned from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office in March 2020. He pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor misconduct of a public officer in October 2020. Felony and gross misdemeanor charges were dismissed. Ingham was sentenced to two years probation.
Ingham himself is not making any settlement payouts. He filed cross-claims seeking to make the county pay for his own legal fees. He later agreed to dismiss the claims if the county settled the cases.
