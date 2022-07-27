Brian, Jake, then Jim Gillen intro.JPG

From left, Brian Gillen, Jake Gillen, Jerry Groskreutz, Jim Gillen. When Jake Gillen saw himself and his late wife, Ruth, it became evident how powerful the moment was for him. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Laughs were accompanied by tears at the Best of the Best Agricultural Awards ceremony at the Rice County Fair on the morning of July 20. Award recipients included three local farmers, the farm family of the year, wildlife conservation advocates and other agricultural leaders.

Jim Jirik.JPG

Jim Jirik (right) accepts his award and shares a laugh with Teresa DeMars, Rice Soil and Water Conservation District public relations and information specialist. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Barb Liebebstein.JPG

Barb is surprised by an award from the Rice County Farm Bureau. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments