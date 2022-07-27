Laughs were accompanied by tears at the Best of the Best Agricultural Awards ceremony at the Rice County Fair on the morning of July 20. Award recipients included three local farmers, the farm family of the year, wildlife conservation advocates and other agricultural leaders.
After some formalities, like thanking sponsors and organizers, the Agricultural Hall of Fame inductees were invited one-by-one to the front of the room.
First up was Jake Gillen, a retired farmer who was recognized along with his late wife, Ruth. Son Jim Gillen highlighted the innovative nature of his father’s farming style.
Whether it was focusing on the genetics of the herd or diversifying his livestock, Jake often tested out new products and standards on his herd. Jim spoke about the inspiration that his father provided for him, his brothers and other local farmers.
Jake was named Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year for the County in 1976.
He served on the Rice County Board of Commissioners for 16 years.
Jake and Ruth donated the money for the construction of the Arts and Heritage building at the fairgrounds.
While Jim spoke, Jake stood beside his sons, clutching the plaque. He looked from the plaque to the floor and tears filled his eyes.
Once the microphone made it’s way to Jake, he choked on his words as he said a flood of emotion overtook him when he saw himself and his late wife, Ruth, on the front of the plaque.
Next up for recognition was Tom Sammon, who was nominated for the Hall of Fame by Howard Schoenfeld. Schoenfeld recognized Sammon’s excellence in his field and how much he cared for his community.
According to Schoenfeld, Sammon understands the importance of educating youth about agriculture. Sammon had six children, who were all raised on the fourth-generation farm. A few of his children continue their work in the agriculture industry.
Sammon served on several boards for agricultural organization, and the Rice County Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment, and was a 4H leader.
He was also president of the Minnesota and the United States Dairy Herd Association.
He’s been recognized at the state level as well, including being named the Minnesota All-American Farm Family in 1989.
“He is an honest, hard-working and resourceful individual,” said Schoenfeld. “He sees the good in people.”
The last to be inducted into the Rice County Agricultural Hall of Fame was the late Dr. Dean Franz, a veterinarian who spent his life searching for the perfect cow. Pam Franz and a few other members of his family accepted the award.
Next up was the 2022 Rice County Farm Family of the Year, the Saemrow family, who filled the front of the room to receive their recognition. Their family, including the 95-year-old Marian Saemrow, who works everyday in the calf barn.
Lastly, a few people were recognized for their leadership and innovation in wildlife conservation. Steve and Faith Lund were presented with the Wildlife Enhancement Award by the Rice Soil and Water Conservation District.
Next, Cheryl Jirik accepted the Forestry Stewardship Award on behalf of the Jirik family. They were recognized for their work helping to control buckthorn, an invasive species that often requires controlled burns.
Jim Jirik was individually recognized and named the 2022 Rice County Outstanding Conservationist of the Year. He was recognized for his work to prevent erosion and runoff, as well as maintain the health of the soil with crop rotation.
Finally, the Rice County Farm Bureau presented a surprise award to Barb and Paul Liebenstein.
The Liebensteins were recognized for their farm tours, which promote education about agriculture and farming. Barb expressed her honor and shock, since she didn’t know she would be getting an award.