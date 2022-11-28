Frosty Fest 5.JPG

Lions Park served as the setting for the Frosty Fest finale. After the crowd counted down from 10 in unison, the multicolored lights flashed on. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Frosty Fest 2.JPG

A horse-drawn carriage brings Lonsdale residents up and down Main Street during the Frosty Fest celebrations. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Frosty Fest 3.JPG

Santa Claus bellows out a hardy chuckle with Mrs. Claus during their visit to Frosty Fest in Lonsdale Saturday evening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Frosty Fest 6.JPG

Santa Claus poses for photo while residents roast marshmallows at a fire pit during Frosty Fest in Lonsdale Saturday evening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Frosty Fest 4.JPG

Lonsdale residents gathered at Lion's Park as they await the tree-lighting ceremony. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Frosty Fest 1.JPG

Holiday food and drinks, like hot cocoa, are served to passersby on Main Street during the 2022 Frosty Fest in Lonsdale on Saturday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

