A barn caught fire on the 7000 block of 60th St. W., about a mile north of Lonsdale city limits, early Monday morning. No people or animals were injured or killed.The cause of the fire was not immediately known, according to Lonsdale Fire Chief Dave Pfluke. As of Monday afternoon, the investigation is ongoing.