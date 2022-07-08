When Lisa Strawhacker was 5 years old, she sewed clothes for her Barbie dolls, using techniques that she learned from watching her mom and grandma. As she grew older, she realized that, not only was it was cheaper, but it was more rewarding to sew her own clothes.
She fell in love with the creative freedom that comes with designing and sewing her outfits. As the story goes, though, when she graduated high school, she assumed that sewing wasn’t going to be a sustainable career.
“I just really enjoyed it,” she said. “When I went to college … I didn’t consider that as a career.”
Recently, her store, Quilting by the Hearth in Lonsdale, was remodeled. What was meant to be a month-long endeavor, ended up lasting over four months.
Now that the renovations are finished, though, she is happy with the outcome. The newly raised ceiling provides more space to display her and her coworkers’ designs and provides more light for the front room.
Change of direction
She went to college for psychology and math, got married and got a job drawing civil, mechanical, architectural and electrical drafts. She especially enjoyed the way it integrated the geometric and precise elements and measurement with an artistic edge.
This was around the time that computers were becoming mainstream, and more drafting jobs required knowledge of digital design programs. As she learned how do computer-aided design, she felt inspired to return to college: this time, for computer science.
She graduated with her second degree and secured various jobs in the field, like database analysis. She enjoyed writing code and making programs to analyze massive datasets, which she did for many years.
Still, something was missing in her life; she had a hard time feeling passionate with what she was doing. When the company she worked for announced that they were relocating, she heard about a florist’s shop that was being put up for sale, just six miles from her home.
She had long pondered the idea of owning a store, but there was too much risk involved for her, especially while she raised her kids. This opportunity, though, seemed to fall right into Strawhacker’s lap.
“It just fell into place,” she said. “The timing was perfect for everybody.”
When she presented her idea to her husband, he supported her completely. He knew the passion she always had for sewing and wanted to see her have a real shot at it.
So, in 2004, she opened up her very own store: Quilting by the Hearth. Now, she’s a successful business owner, who gets paid to do what she always had.
“I like what I do,” said Strawhacker. “I like getting up in the morning and coming here. I like meeting the people, because quilters are very happy, nice people. You know, you can’t be crabby if you’re creating something beautiful.”
Community connections
Over time, she has become close with her employees and many of the customers at her shop.
“You know, with the customers, there’s been a lot of friendships forged,” she said. “A lot of sharing lives. It’s kind of like getting back to the old quilting bees — where women used to sit around and share their lives, their family lives, their children’s lives, while stitching at the same time.”
One of her employees, Mary Keen, spends her retirement working at the store and feels the same love for the art. She explained that sewing is her way of sharing her passion with her loved ones.
“It’s been my creative outlet,” said Keen. “It’s fun. All the aspects of the quilting, from choosing the fabric, to finishing the binding. It’s a great joy to give a quilt to someone. It just really warms my heart.”
In addition to her open-sewing days, she also teaches classes at the shop to people from all over. She said that all kinds of people come to her store to learn and create.
“We do have quite a few gentlemen that are quilters, which is really nice to see,” she said. “A lot of them are retired engineers. You know, they’ve got the math background, they’re seeing all different angles.”
She says that, even though some of the finished designs can look very complicated, it can always be simplified down into the basics.
“It’s triangles, squares and rectangles,” she said. “You can break it down so that’s all they are. It’s pretty simple. Anybody can do it and they don’t need to be afraid to start out with something basic.”
She enjoys teaching beginners, especially young people who have little-to-no experience sewing. She worries that not enough young people appreciate the art of sewing and making quilts.
“If we don’t get the young people involved, it will be a dying art,” she said. “You know, rather than going to Target and buying a fleece blanket that’s going to fall apart. This is an heirloom. You’re making a gift that is filled with love.”
Strawhacker believes it’s important to share what you love with the world and those around you. No matter what your passion is, she believes that you should chase them.
“I think it’s important to do what you love in life, because life is too short,” she said. “We need to enjoy our time here. We need to share our passions with others.”
Strawhacker loves to see her employees and customers create something that they can share with the world. She explained how happy she feels to have people gathered around the fireplace, quilting and talking.
“You treat others the way you want to be treated,” she said. “Life is good. If the world could just function that way, there wouldn’t be war.”