The “new workforce” has several priorities that differ from past generations, especially as Generation Z joins the workforce and as the country comes out of the coronavirus pandemic.
Statistics like these were outlined by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) staff who visited the Lonsdale Economic and Development Lunch and Learn meeting on Tuesday.
Amanda O’Connell, DEED’s labor-market analyst for southeast and south-central Minnesota, explained some of the current trend employers should be aware of, as well as some of the top priorities for new workers.
To kick off the meeting, some general characteristics of the Rice County population were shared. The county’s population had a 5% increase in the past decade, much of which has been non-white populations.
From 2010 to 2021, Rice County’s Black population doubled, while Minnesota’s Black population only grew 37%.
The county has a younger median age than the rest of the state, as well. DEED projects that from 2023 to 2043, Rice County’s 55 to 75 year olds will decrease by nearly 10%, while the number of people 75 and older will increase by about 65%.
The younger population may be of interest to employers, as their unemployment rate is the lowest, aside from the about 20% of those 65 to 74 who still have jobs. This comes at a time of record job vacancies in southeast Minnesota approach 20,000, the highest in the last decade.
The highest-paying industries in Rice County are utilities, finance and insurance, wholesale trade and construction. The lowest paying are food services, arts and entertainment, administration, retail and health care.
On average Rice County has the lowest hourly wage, compared to surrounding counties, in almost all industries.
Attracting new workers
With this increasingly diverse and younger population, comes a workforce that prioritizes inclusion, equity, flexibility, remote access and genuine connection among team members, according to DEED officials.
“(Among the new workforce) there’s a lot of different values, different interests and different motivations,” O’Connell said. “You’re really hearing about people wanting to feel like they belong. … You know, their interests and values are changing, so companies are really trying to get their pulse on these things and how to do it well.”
She also highlighted the biggest populations of “untapped talent,” which include those with disabilities, those coming out of incarceration, racial minorities, youth, seniors and veterans.
Among the biggest barriers to employment, according to DEED, are mental health, diploma requirements, lengthy hiring processes, criminal background, lack of access to child care, bias and the cost of living outweighing the wage offered.
It’s not all doom and gloom, though. The DEED speakers suggested ways employers can innovate their recruitment and retention strategies, like having bilingual liaisons and more flexible schedules.
O’Connell gave an example of a company she visited recently that hired a wellness consultant, who provides free counseling for all the employees and managers. Their operations manager told her that the service costs money, but helped improved productivity and quality of work.
“They don’t pay the top in their community, so they do have some people that (leave),” she said. “They have pool tables and they want people to have fun. That’s the priority they’re working on, and it seems to be working pretty good for their retention.”
DEED Southeast Minnesota Workforce-Strategy Consultant Jessica O’Brien added onto this point.
“I don’t think companies are just willy-nilly like, ‘Let’s put a pool table in here,’” she said. “It’s an investment. They’ve seen the research and they want to see if it works for their company. So, it’s not something they just throw in there.”
Government programs can also help with these strategies, including Pathway Home (for those coming from incarceration), Inclusive Workforce Designation and Youth Employment programs. O’Connell said Rice County Outreach Specialist Kim Purscell is a “great resource” for those looking for entry into these programs.
Additionally, DEED holds a monthly virtual meeting called Workforce Wednesday. March’s meeting is called “Preparing for the New Workforce.”
The meetings take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. To register, visit CareerForceMN.org or check DEED’s YouTube, Facebook or LinkedIn.